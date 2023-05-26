Why settle for cookie-cutter design when you can create a unique retreat with a touch of flair?

Building a space that reflects your personality feeds your soul and presents a fun reveal for guests.

Not sure where to begin? You can start small, in your office, guest room, workout space or patio. Think about homes, restaurants or hotels you’ve visited that were unforgettable. We’re going to decode some of those secrets.

Commit to the look

Ben Verellen went straight for personality over classic aesthetic in creating Bar House, a funky Fremont lounge with an Airbnb next door, the Bar House Hotel. Each space makes you question reality. The bar’s exterior resembles a typical neighborhood home, and the short-term rental is tucked within an alleyway amid industrial businesses. Inside, a whole new world awaits.

“We thought, how funny would it be if you drive up and are staring at a tropical bungalow situation, the complete opposite of drizzly Seattle?” Verellen says. “You see this tropical hut, you walk inside and it’s decked out to look like you’re outdoors.”

The lounge, which opened in 2016, features a ceiling in the main room that looks like the ocean floor. The forest room is lined with faux trees and a firepit. Another looks like outer space, and the bathroom feels like a submarine. But if you’re going to make a theme work, Verellen says, you want to go all in.

“I think it required a kind of a commitment,” he says. “So many bars have a quirky detail, but with both Bar House and the Bar House Hotel, I wanted to make it completely immersive.”

Thanks to Verellen’s college studies in electrical engineering, bartenders can amp up the mood with light, sound and physical effects at their discretion. For design help with both spaces, he tapped his artistic friends Eric Fisher and Dana James.

When opening the hotel in 2021, it seemed natural to extend the eclectic vibe. Wallpaper murals with coral and fish bring the living room underwater, while one bedroom surrounds you in greenery and flashing fireflies. Another room pulses with the neon tones of “Miami Vice,” fractured by panel mirrors. The dining area has a thatched roof and rattan bar stools, backed by a volcano mural, with kitchen cabinets faced in bamboo. Fisher created a starscape with glow-in-the-dark paint by cutting the spray can nozzle, and James is the reason flamingoes hold your towel in the pink bathroom.

In downtown Seattle at the Palihotel, the property blends rich colors and materials with classic charm. Think emerald green walls, checkered flooring and caramel-colored leathers.

“Every one of our hotels has a specific tone and story behind its vision — committing fully to that vision and executing it along the way is always our top priority during the design process,” says Avi Brosh, founder of Palisociety, the hotel collection that includes Palihotel and others along the West Coast.

The aesthetic is meant to evoke a “casual, yet bespoke take on coastal PNW,” Brosh says.

Whatever vibe appeals to you, the design principles that make these spaces successful can help you achieve the same end.

The calm way

Martha Hyde and her husband Patrick Long host the City Garden Retreat Airbnb in about one-third of their Wallingford basement — a space that could be mistaken for the south of France instead of North Seattle. A few steps down toward a stone-walled patio, you are almost enveloped by verdant textures and ceramic pots, brimming with jewel-toned begonias and impatiens.

Hyde says they lucked out having such strong hardscape in place, but the self-taught gardener brought her dream to life inside and out. A couch faces the French doors, offering a year-round view of the garden and making you forget you’re in the city. A cream and green color palette sets off garden-themed art from a local artist. Accents like cornflower and raspberry pop in quilts and fabrics.

“There’s a sense you are entering a special place,” she says. “When you come down the private garden path dotted with colorful, glass garden art and curve around to the stairs, you are struck with the lushness, peacefulness and quiet. There is a sense that you are in your own magical oasis.”

For magic by way of Hobbiton, look to Underground Hygge, a 288-square-foot earth house.

Owner Kristie Wolfe specializes in tiny destination spaces — this Airbnb is built into a hillside in Orondo, Douglas County, that overlooks the Columbia River Gorge. Imagined as a woodworking hobbit’s home peeking out of the grass, it’s circled by willow wattle fence. Circular doors and archways, inspired by homes in “The Lord of the Rings,” frame details like mosaic flooring, arts-and-crafts-style elements and a woodworking table. A Chelan metalworker wrought the hinges and a large tree of life backing for the 5.5-foot entry door that’s made from a wooden spool.

The statement branch chandelier holds sconces with LED candles. An oversized stone fireplace (worthy of a national park lodge) is largely faux stones with a propane insert. The power is solar, and water is delivered via a wall keg. There is no kitchen or Wi-Fi, so guests need to bring a camp stove and cooler to cook up their elevenses or second breakfasts. Again, the details make the difference.

Make it yours

Designer Chris Simons says the pandemic gave many people the time and determination to make spaces they love. In 2021, she opened Redmond’s Calm Living, which offers design services and sells home furniture with an emphasis on women-owned regional brands.

She suggests people are doing less of what they think they should do in design, and more of what they want to do. For instance, “They want to know how to get that wispy spa feeling or the feel of a Caribbean getaway at home,” she says.

Setting the mood

Simons asks clients to bring inspirational images with them so she can better translate a mood, whether it be a dark library filled with leather, books and rugs, or a luxury hotel feeling with layered high-loft bedding in a cloud of white. The mood gets a playful name, like “mod yellow townhouse,” which helps the clients stick to the theme and edit away impulse buys that don’t fit.

Two of the biggest reasons well-designed spaces work are repetition and scale, Simons says. Echoing colors and repeating finishes complete the look, much like a well-curated outfit. Scale can be tricky to get right, but she says with art or focal points, go big. Hotel art tends to be unapologetically large and central for a reason.

Lighting, rugs and adding in architecture via molding and ceiling beams are key tools in setting a mood, she adds. You can do inexpensive upgrades by blowing up personal photos on canvas or making fun wire-free sconces with puck lights a la TikTok.

Two other key elements that help create an experience for guests are the right music and scent, Brosh says.

Finally, don’t forget function while you’re having fun — include organization in your design.

“Having a place for everything really helps calm the nervous system,” says Simons.

So, don’t forget those flamingo towel-holders, while you’re at it.