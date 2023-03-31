Whether you’re a feng-shui novice or a full-on devotee, incorporating these ancient Chinese practices into your space can help promote balance in your home.

Feng shui involves arranging your home environment in a way that garners harmony — which can lead to greater health, happiness and abundance.

“Feng” (wind) and “shui” (water) symbolize the “qi” or energy flow in your space. By making simple changes, you can create an environment that supports your personal and financial goals, leading to greater abundance and success. We spoke to Seattle-based feng shui experts Kelly Debruyne and Shelley Diamond to learn their tips for making the most of your space.

Front door. Your home brings in energy via the front door, Diamond says. To welcome money into the home, the path to the front door is important.

“Make sure it’s clear of overgrown plants,” Diamond says. “If you use the side door or a garage, you may find you have financial difficulties. We want the ‘water/wealth’ energy to meander to/into the front door and stay.”

She suggests painting the door a great color, using shiny hardware and adding beautiful plants and flowers to your entryway.

Kitchen. Debruyne says you want your stove to be against a solid wall — not in a kitchen island. The stove is about money, as it’s a fire element, so you want the support of a solid wall behind it. People feel good in smaller spaces and that’s why they tend to gravitate toward kitchens at parties, she says. The other rule in kitchen design, Debruyne says, is that the stove and sink shouldn’t be across from each other. It’s better to have them be on the same wall or placed elsewhere in the kitchen.

Bedroom. Debruyne says you want to position your bed against a wall without windows. If that’s not an option, it’s best to have windows on the side of the bed, because it’s cozier and the position makes people feel more comfortable.

Diamond says using skin-tone colors creates a calming, restful environment. Also, paired items nurture partnerships.

“Have two matching bedside tables, two pillows, two matching lamps,” Diamond says.

She notes that a solid headboard is equally important. “Headboards represent strength and support. [They] create a safe, restful environment,” she says.

Home office. To find your lucky corner, look to the furthest corner to the left when you walk in the room, Diamond says. Add a lamp or tall plant there, “where the eye goes and chi flows.”

Create open space in front of your desk away from the door “to allow the chi to gather in front of you, which is also opportunities,” Diamond explains. “Opening up the path to a desk invites harmonious success energy.”

You don’t want your desk directly facing that door, as that’s considered the “death position” for a career. “Bookshelves behind you or on the side can attract backstabbing,” she adds.

Art matters, too. “Add a picture of water in front of your desk (not behind) — a large body of calm water (no tsunamis!) or a waterfall is best,” Diamond says.

Lastly, “an L-shaped desk is like a blade that energetically ‘cuts’ off legs — choose a rectangular desk,” Diamond says.

With these tips, you can craft a space that supports your goals. Decluttering, adding plants and shifting a few things in each room can contribute to success in health, wealth and love.

Amber Katz is a freelancer lifestyle writer.