Browse the items available at a Seattle-area salvage store, and you may find enough to assemble an entire bathroom or kitchen.

It’s the stuff of a remodeler’s dreams: a like-new low-flow toilet; an unopened box of tile; a 1950s sink and faucet — all at a fraction of the price if they were purchased new.

In the right home, salvage success stories can astound. Cabinetry hailing from a 1900s Capitol Hill home went into a huge kitchen being remodeled by Laura Elfline, co-founder and owner of Mighty House Construction. Elfline routinely integrates salvage into her firm’s home renovation projects, and she also teaches classes on the topic.

Elfline says the cabinets used in her Capitol Hill project were likely worth $50,000 in today’s dollars, but she picked them up for the client for $2,000. The cabinets needed a paint job, but they were better quality and will last longer than what could be picked up at a big-box store today.

“I’m excited about using salvaged cabinetry, but the difficulty is that it’s a lot like finding the perfect prom dress at Goodwill,” Elfline says. “Salvage stores get higher-quality and less high-quality items, ranging from good to great.”

Plans and approaches

Preplanning is critical if you’re considering a salvage-centric bathroom or kitchen project. Finding the right salvage items can require diligence and patience, Elfline says, along with space to store found items and time for the hunt. Generally, connecting with a designer or contractor is wise before buying anything for a larger or technical project. You’ll get advice on what to look for or avoid.

The contractor can explain how easy or difficult a particular salvage solution may be to integrate. You may be charged for the service, Elfline says, “but that will be so much less of a bummer than when someone buys something, stores it, and then is later told they can’t use it.”

Sandy Campbell, owner and principal designer of Entero Design, says she typically gives her Seattle-area kitchen and bath clients an idea of what to expect in the way of dimensions and/or quantity. Then, the client goes shopping for salvage. This process is done during a renovation’s design phase, with items plugged into specifications before going to the contractor.

Elfline recommends that those who are serious about the search should get online daily with stores like Second Use as supply lists update, then place a hold on the piece they want before deciding in person.

Campbell has clients text her photos of their finds — whether it’s boxes of tile, vintage light fixtures or a butcher block — along with the sizes and quantities available, and she lets them know whether the items will work. For instance, used tile might look great, but it can be cost-prohibitive to clean them all.

Kitchen cabinets present a particular challenge. Cabinetry can range in style from a vintage, rusted-metal stand-alone piece to a 27-piece oak set. It’s important to research the materials used to make a particular cabinet, how well it still functions and what might be required to enhance it, Elfline advises.

The right cabinet configuration can require serious effort — or a modified plan. You may find several cabinets, but not enough for your kitchen or bath. You may find cabinets that are the right color, height and size, but you hate the door style. In cases like those, doors or cabinets can be custom-made by a local cabinetry shop, which “can match pretty much anything,” Elfline says.

Storing items ahead of a project might be the salvager’s biggest challenge, Elfline says. Kitchen cabinetry takes up space. Elfline hadn’t yet closed on the sale of her own house when she spotted cabinets that would perfectly fit her bathroom, garage and den. She stored the set in a friend’s garage until the sale was complete.

Bathrooms can be easier to manage, requiring only a few essentials and fewer perfectly matched cabinets. For one client’s uniquely sized bathroom, Elfline found that just two cabinets could work, with only slight detailing differences.

Challenges of specialized salvage

While some items — like fixtures, tubs and sinks — aren’t too complicated for pros or even experienced DIYers, some salvaged items can present a particular challenge. Washington state’s low-flow codes make it difficult to use some vintage plumbing fixtures, for instance.

“If you’re using older fixtures that need TLC, some contractors may not touch it. So, you may have to look for a specialist, depending on the fixture,” says Sarah Miller, marketing director at Earthwise Architectural Salvage.

With locations in Seattle, Tacoma, Aberdeen and Kenmore, Earthwise features sections for plumbing, cabinet and lighting items. “We try our best to keep an up-to-date list of qualified plumbers and electricians who work on period pieces,” Miller says.

You may need a specialized plumber to handle old parts — particularly piping — from different eras. If the home or building hasn’t been updated in recent decades, it’s likely not up to code, Miller says. Homeowners hoping to use historically accurate plumbing fixtures for regular use might turn to reproductions to ensure code compliance and materials durable enough for daily usage.

Where to begin

For the salvage-curious, swapping out a standard light fixture with a rewired, salvaged one makes for a fairly manageable beginner project, Elfline says. Trading kitchen and bathroom knobs and pulls are also fairly straightforward.

Another good place to start may be with tile. Earthwise Architectural Salvage has a “secret tile room” in its Seattle store featuring tile from the early 1900s to the 1970s that customers use for kitchen backsplashes or bathrooms.

A fallen tree’s “live edge” can make a nice mantelpiece or floating shelf, Elfline suggests. But for proper support, be cautious about the weight of the wood and the items it will hold. “For example, if you’re intending to install a floating shelf to stack dishes, ensure you’ve thought of the plates’ dimensions and weight.”

In addition to floating shelves, Sean Conta, owner of Seattle-based Targa Homes, has used reclaimed lumber for window trim and on an innovative accent wall. The wall’s wood sheath helps it look more intentional and multidimensional.

“Reclaimed wood has a lot of old nail holes and bolt-holes that tell a little story,” Conta says. Reclaimed wood from very old trees tends to have more character, with a tighter grain pattern and few to no knots.

All wood expands and contracts due to varying temperatures and humidity, particularly in bathrooms and kitchens. To make the wood more stable and less reactive to environmental changes, Conta finishes it using a low-VOC natural oil wax coating.

“Vintage and reclaimed items go very well aesthetically with other new, sustainable materials,” Campbell says, and using salvaged items prevents them from going into the landfill.