Does color have to be bright and bold? Can neutral interiors make an impact? The answer to both of these questions is yes.

The secret? Monochromatic color schemes.

Based on a single color, a monochromatic color scheme uses various shades and tones to add a sense of differentiation within a space. There are no additional hues in a monochromatic color scheme.

Monochromatic color schemes can be luxurious and elegant, while also serving as the foundation for pops of color and metallic accents.

To create a monochromatic color scheme, begin by choosing a neutral color to serve as the foundation from which to build a color palette.

Popular choices include gray, brown and even white. There are myriad shades of white, ranging from cool to warm, which makes it one of the most versatile choices for a monochromatic color scheme.

After selecting a color for your monochromatic color scheme, use tints, tones and shades of that color to create a color palette.

Despite its simplicity, a monochromatic color scheme doesn’t have to be bland and boring. Pops of color can help enliven and uplift a monochromatic color scheme. Adding deep, rich colors that add a sense of contrast can also create powerful spaces.

Finishes such as metallics, materials such as stone, and textiles such as area rugs, toss pillows and throws can also serve as colorful design tools.