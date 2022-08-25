Q: I am planning to build a new home on a crawl space foundation. I’ve been hearing a lot lately that conditioned crawlspaces — as opposed to vented crawlspaces — are the way to go. Are they?

A: Here in the Pacific Northwest, crawl space foundations are more prevalent than other parts of the country due to the region’s wet climate and traditional building practices. They’re cheaper to build and help keep our homes high and dry during rainy winters.

Recent data show that almost half of single-family residential homes in Washington and more than 75% in Oregon are built on crawl space or partial-crawlspace foundations. This is much higher than in other states, where it is closer to 20%. Slab-on-grade, pier-and-beam and basement foundations are more commonly found in other parts of the country.

Lately, there has been a lot of interest in conditioning (or encapsulating) crawlspaces, sealing them off from outside air. Studies have shown that vented crawlspaces are still very effective in our region, but conditioned crawlspaces are gaining in popularity. Both approaches have their own pros and cons.

The International Building Code requires vented crawlspaces to have one square foot of ventilation per 150 square feet of crawl space area to obtain a 1/150 net free ventilation area, or NFVA. However, Washington state’s Energy Code, which supersedes this requirement, requires only a 1/300 NFVA ratio. Washington’s code also requires a 6-mil vapor barrier for ground covering. There is an exception, where the NFVA ratio can be reduced to 1/1500 if an approved Class 1 Vapor retarder is used instead.

Conditioned crawlspaces require conditioned air supply to be delivered at a rate equal to 1 cubic foot per minute per square foot of crawl space area and integrated into the home’s HVAC system — sometimes requiring a dehumidifier and drainage sump system. They must also utilize a Class 1 vapor retarder with joints overlapping 6 inches, that extends up the stem wall and that is sealed from the exterior. Because of all this, the initial cost is higher than traditional vented crawlspaces.

A study conducted by Washington State University found that both vented and conditioned crawlspaces can be built successfully if done with proper site water management tailored to our cool marine climate. In terms of performance, they both have their advantages.

The study showed that conditioned crawlspaces offered more stable temperatures and lower relative humidity (though vented crawlspaces still performed adequately). Where vented crawlspaces excelled was in reducing pollution: The study revealed that radon pollutant levels were significantly lower in vented crawlspaces due to dilution and other design factors.

For more temperature and moisture control, the more expensive conditioned approach is the way to go. But for reducing overall pollution, it’s got to be vented. Both perform reasonably well in all areas, so it really comes down to what you want and what you’re willing to pay.

Either way, when it comes to building healthy homes in the Pacific Northwest, crawlspaces provide a great foundation.

Alex Wallace is marketing manager at Joto-Vent System USA, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.