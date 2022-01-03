Q: We plan to update both of our bathrooms. The goal is to give our bathrooms a high-end look by using creative plumbing fixtures. I’ve seen bathroom sinks called console sinks, but I don’t fully understand that concept. Can you explain?



A: To get a full understanding of a console tabletop sink, let’s start by going over a few basic bathroom sink styles.

Wall-hung sinks anchor to the wall and provide open space below. A pedestal sink gets support from a decorative base. A vanity sink mounts on a closed storage box.

This brings us to the console bathroom sink concept, which can include features from all these sinks. It’s basically a high-end sink top mounted on a decorative open stand with two or four legs supporting the sink. Not only do console sinks look nice, but usually the stand includes added shelving and even a pullout drawer or storage basket.

Bottom line: If you want a high-end bathroom sink that can make a decorative splash, check out a console sink setup.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.