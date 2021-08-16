Q: I’ve been working from home and spend most evenings at home as well. This has me thinking that I should upgrade my existing bathroom with a home-spa plumbing fixture. What are some relaxing spa ideas that I should consider?

A: It depends on what you want, and whether there are water restrictions in your area.

If you’re looking to relax with a soak, go with a deep soaking tub. Soaking options can include built-in tub heating; gentle bubbles; and soothing, multicolored lighting.

If an invigorating shower is your thing, separate-zone digital shower systems can be a real blast. You can include entertainment shower heads with water-resistant speakers to stream your favorite music while you enjoy your shower.

If you want to blow off some steam after work, a residential steam room can clear your head. Some home steam units include aromatherapy options that provide pleasure for your nose as well as your body.

So consult a contractor, follow local codes and then add that relaxing fixture to your new stay-at-home spa.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.