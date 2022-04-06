People frequently write me to ask how to add color to concrete. This question makes sense. Many people dislike concrete’s typical drab gray color. So they ask me about painting garage floors, steps, patios and even sidewalks.

Paint, in my opinion, is not the best way to achieve the goal. Paint can make concrete surfaces slippery, particularly given that people typically choose a high-gloss finish for concrete. Paints on concrete will eventually peel, as well, whether the surface is indoors or outdoors.

If you’re determined to paint your concrete to add color, opt for a paint with a urethane resin. Porch paint is the best choice. You can minimize the slippery surface of painted concrete by applying pure silica sand into the paint immediately after you’ve coated the concrete with it. If you hesitate even a few moments, though, the paint can skin over and the sand won’t adhere well. You’ll need to practice your technique to distribute the sand evenly across the paint.

A better way to introduce color to existing concrete is to add a thin 1/8-inch coat of cement stucco to the concrete. This is easy to do and even amateurs can achieve professional-looking results. Additionally, you can get really creative and use multiple colors of stucco to create distinctive patterns on your concrete — such as an American flag or a piano keyboard.

You add color to stucco by blending dry-shake pigments into the cement stucco mix. These pigments are readily available and come in a rainbow of colors, or you can experiment and blend pigments to create your own custom color. Masons who install stamped concrete use these pigments to make their work stand out.

The cement stucco I recommend is a mixture of fine sand, Portland cement, a dash of hydrated lime and water. I’ve had the best success blending cement and sand together first, and then adding the dry pigment and mixing until the dry ingredients have a uniform color. Once that’s done, add water. Your goal is to create a stucco mix with the consistency of applesauce.

Advertising

It’s critical that the concrete you’re going to skim over is sound, clean and damp. This is one of the few times I’m OK with using a pressure washer on concrete. You want to blast away any old paint, mildew, mold, algae, oil or loose, crumbling concrete. Any of these things, if left on the surface, will interfere with the bonding of new stucco to old concrete.

Go a step farther and pre-treat your surface with cement paint. Cement paint is just what it sounds like: You mix Portland cement with water until it has the consistency of paint. You can even add some of the stucco pigment to your cement paint.

Apply the paint with a 4-inch brush and coat the surface with it the way you’d apply normal paint. It’s vital that the concrete be damp, but not wet. You must cover this paint with your stucco immediately, making sure the cement paint doesn’t dry first.

Spring weather is ideal for this job, especially if you choose a day with overcast skies and no threat of rain. A temperature in the upper 50s is perfect. The worst time to do this job would be a blistering, breezy summer day since that would reduce the amount of time you can work with the stucco, and you would run the risk of it drying too quickly.

Once you’ve finished rubbing the stucco with a wood or sponge-rubber float and are satisfied with its appearance, cover your work with a plastic sheet so moisture from the process doesn’t evaporate into the air. This will ensure the stucco will adhere well.

For a time-tested recipe for stucco mix, visit GO.askthebuilder.com/MortarRecipeTip.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.