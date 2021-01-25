Q: We recently moved into our new home and inherited the seller’s kitchen refrigerator, which is connected with a copper water line. We plan to have a plumber hook up our own fridge, which connects to a plastic water line. Is this going to be an issue?

A: Most refrigerators have automatic ice makers, and many have cold water dispensers. So a small ice maker valve with flexible water piping is often installed in new plumbing systems, or added to existing systems.

Water-supply lines to refrigerators can be made from different materials, including copper, plastic and braided stainless steel. By utilizing adapters, these lines should be able to connect to any refrigerator.

However, I recommend you have your plumber check the condition of the existing water-supply setup to be sure all parts meet local codes before making any connections. If a new setup is recommended by your plumber, I would also suggest adding an in-line filter to the piping.

Some refrigerators have built-in filters. If yours does not, adding an in-line water filter is also recommended.

