When it comes to organizing your closet, where’s the best place to begin?

Before purchasing, plan. Planning is key to beginning the process. The philosophy of “everything should have a place and be in place” is a good rule to be your guide. Then, purge, inventory and decide.

Before getting started on your closet-organization journey, toss what you don’t need. If you haven’t worn something in over a year, it’s time for it to hit the donation or trash pile. After, take inventory of what you want to keep, retaining those items that are your “must haves.” Finish by deciding where you want categories of items to go. Those items you use or wear often should be front and center and easily accessible.

What to buy

Depending on your budget there are a host of options to create organization and order.

Modest budget. If you are on a modest budget, consider just adding shelving and bars for clothing, as cabinets and drawers are more intricate and costly.

Medium budget. These days, many retail stores offer various ready-made, off-the-shelf organization and cabinet options. If possible, meet with an in-house professional so that you can take advantage of their design and measuring services.

Ready to splurge? If budget isn’t an overwhelming concern, then built-ins are the way to go. Built-ins allow you to truly go custom. This process often involves a custom millworker or cabinet maker creating “shop” drawings and then building cabinetry to order.

Regardless of your budget, aim to create a closet organization plan that will serve your needs for various seasons and as you grow and build your wardrobe.