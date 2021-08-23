Q: We plan to retire and stay in our present home. One change is to install a walk-in shower stall in place of our tub. What are some styles of walk-in shower stalls, and the advantages of each?

A: First, no matter what type of walk-in shower you choose, lots of extras are available. Options for seating, grab bars and shower heads are numerous. Style-wise, you have a few basic choices:

Prefab composite enclosures. These multipiece units lock together to create a complete stall. They’re a nice remodeling choice because they install quickly and can be budget-friendly.

Cast iron shower base. Solid strength is the biggest advantage with a cast iron shower base. With this style, you can tile the walls or install solid surface walls to create a stall for the ages.

Custom tile base with tile walls. This style is great for creating a one-of-a-kind shower stall in spaces where a standard-size shower base or prefab unit can’t fit.

Tub-to-shower conversions can be pricey, so get a quote now so your contractor doesn’t “walk in” later with a higher bill than expected.

