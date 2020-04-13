Q: My wife and I plan to remodel a bedroom, which we no longer use, into a bathroom. With the extra space, we’re installing a freestanding tub in the middle of the room. My question is: What type of tub faucet do you install on a freestanding tub?

A: The style of the tub itself determines the type of bath faucet that’s needed. For instance, if you want a freestanding bath that fits against a wall, you can look into a wall-mounted bath filler. For this type, the valve handles and tub spout are all mounted on the wall above one side of the tub.

If you want to place your freestanding bath in the middle of the room, you need another type of faucet. Some tubs may have a large flat area on one side of the tub, in which case a deck-mount filler can be used. Deck-mount fillers have the handles and spout installed on the top of the tub rim.

For a freestanding bath with no deck area, a floor-mount filler can be used. Floor-mounted faucets look like tall gleaming towers and mount to the bathroom floor. The spout goes up and over the side of the bath.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.