When creating an outdoor oasis, furniture is a major way to let your style shine.

After all, it makes sense to be a bit cautious with elements — like hardscaping and sheds — that may require permits and contractors to change. But furniture is portable, and can be painted or accessorized with new cushions. Stalwart garden writer Sydney Eddison, for instance, used to paint her furniture annually to match a theme picked from a painting. With outdoor furniture, you can have fun discovering your perfect expressions of color, comfort and style.

When choosing furniture for your garden, deck or patio, consider your lifestyle, how much square footage you have and how you want to use the space. Do you dream of croissants and coffee for two on the patio, napping solo under a tree, or dinner and drinks for 12 as the sun sets? Here, we look at different furniture styles that suit different uses, as well as the pros and cons of various outdoor furniture materials.

Are we dining?

A typical patio of 10 feet by 10 feet can’t accommodate both a dining set and a lounge set, says Mary Connor, senior sales associate at Summer House and Patio, which has locations in Seattle and Bellevue.

So if you want to dine al fresco, consider if you’re comfortable eating on lounge chairs without a table. How do you feel about balancing a plate on your lap? If that’s a no-go, you should opt for a more classic table and chairs. In a smaller space, a traditional straight-backed dining set will fit better. In a larger space, you can mix a table with more casual chairs that provide extra comfort.

“One of the trends we’ve seen is, if folks are comfortable in a less-formal setup, you can get a higher center table with or without a fire element, with big cushy chairs around it, to use as an informal dining surface,” said Connor.

You can also consider Adirondack or lounge chairs around a coffee table or fire pit if an informal setup is what you crave.

Investment pieces

“Outdoor furniture comes in two broad classes,” says Connor, who has worked at Summer House since 1998. “There’s your big-box sector — it does the job — and then there’s us, and not a lot in between. We used to say you spend two to five times as much money and you get 10 times the life out of it.”

Connor says sticker shock is a common and understandable reaction for her first-time buyers. “Our average ticket is somewhere in the range of a well-used car,” she says. “But you’re getting car-like longevity. By year 20 you’re on your second set of cushions. You might be sick of it before it’s done with you.”

Not having to buy replacement furniture every few years due to fading or rusting also has ecological benefits, Connor says. “This is the stuff we see people passing down. You’re keeping it out of the trash stream,” she says.

The differentiators aren’t always obvious, she says. “Often, what you get in this upper tier of quality is not necessarily things that are visible in a picture. It’s the quality of the materials, the heft of the chair and the colorfastness of the fabric. For the cushions, it’s the density, how comfortable the batting is, how likely it is to retain water and how replaceable they are.”

However, she notes, “You can find things across different budgets for most materials.”

Picking materials

Outdoor furniture comes in an array of materials, including recycled plastic, wood, wicker and metal — and varietals and composites thereof. Here are some factors to consider when shopping for a new piece.

Wicker/rattan: These woven styles’ quality can be hard to gauge at a glance, Connor says. Factors to look for include the density of the weave, how variegated the weave is, how much ultraviolet protection is built in before weaving, if the structure of the piece is made from metal or wood, and, if it is metal, if it is powder-coated.

Connor recommends covers for woven styles in particular because they have the most “nooks and crannies,” making them vulnerable to UV rays.

Metal: In terms of durability in rain-washed Seattle, Connor says, “Powder-coated metal is the industry standard.” It weathers better than wood. Aluminum is the most common choice; pieces with multiple layers of paint will have the longest coverage. However, that doesn’t make it bulletproof — it will look better if you take it in or cover it during the rainy season.

Although Connor understands when people say, “I’d rather look at furniture than a beige cover,” she encourages shielding the pieces from the elements. “If you don’t protect it, in 20 years’ time your furniture pieces won’t look as pretty, but they’ll still be there,” she says.

Wood: Wood and wood composites are popular furniture material choices, and are “surprisingly budget-friendly, competitive with a quality aluminum,” Connor says. A big misconception about wood, she says, is that it needs a lot of maintenance with annual oil treatments. Oiling or staining is only necessary for aesthetic reasons, she says. You can let wood furniture weather to gray, and you can restore teak and other tropical hardwoods to that warm honey hue at any point with some wood oil, she says.

She recommends not covering teak unless the cover is breathable, because damp conditions could encourage moss growth.

Love the look of wood but not the weight? Recycled plastics have come a long way in appearance, and you can find weatherproof, splinterless Adirondack chairs in a candy jar of colors for a fun pop.

On the other hand, if your outdoor space is a wind-swept balcony or roof, you’ll want to get something weightier.

Fabrics: When looking at fabrics — whether for sling chairs, umbrellas, sofa cushions or throw pillows — it’s important to get a quality, outdoor-rated product. Look for Sunbrella, or a comparable solution-dyed acrylic, Connor says. And even though they’re made for the outdoors, these fabrics will last longest if protected in winter.

Connor’s biggest care tip? “Warm, soapy water will work for almost anything,” she says, including fabric, metal and wood. In tough cases, you may be able to add a splash of bleach to kill off the moss. “This is the Northwest — green stuff grows,” she says.