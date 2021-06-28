Q: I am in the planning stage for my new bathroom. Space is a little tight, but I want a separate shower stall and soaking bath. What are some basic style options for the soaking tub that I can look at to see what can best fit my bathroom layout?

A: Here are three popular types of soaking tubs for you to consider.

1. Corner bath

For smaller bathrooms with separate tub and shower fixtures, a corner-install tub may fit best. Like the name says, they are designed to fit snugly into a corner of the bathroom, which can open up a little extra space.

2. Undermount or drop-in bath

These tubs are designed to be installed into a custom-built base. The undermount type is installed under the finished base top, and the drop-in style has a finished rim and drops into the base’s opening.

3. Free-standing bath

These beautiful soaking baths are self-supporting, cosmetically finished inside and out, and offer flexibility when choosing the location. However, a free-standing bath is far from “free.” This is a high-end fixture, and it can soak up a good portion of your bathroom budget.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.