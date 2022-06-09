A home’s front door is its smile. It’s among the first things a visitor (or, in the case of a home for sale, a would-be buyer) encounters when they approach your dwelling, and its color, sheen and condition ideally provide a glimpse of the personality your property showcases inside.

“A new front door can make an impact on your home’s looks,” says Jay Cady, manager at Frank Lumber in Shoreline. “And curb appeal is the No. 1 thing to focus on when you’re selling a home.”

If you plan to replace or repaint your front door, or change out its hardware to enhance your home’s appearance, read on for pro tips on how to give your place a grand entrance.

Repaint or replace?

If you plan to sell your home and just want to impress potential buyers, repainting an already-painted door may be sufficient to freshen your home’s look.

However, if your door is stained wood, you should plan to replace it, because wood veneers are very difficult to sand off and restain, Cady says. Additionally, if your door is showing signs of wear or rot, or it isn’t energy efficient, you’ll likely need to replace it rather than repaint or stain it.

Replacing a door isn’t cheap — the average new door costs slightly more than $1,000, according to HomeAdvisor, an online marketplace for home services. A wood door typically runs $700–$900 at Frank Lumber, excluding the hardware, Cady says. Popular doors in the company’s contemporary line can run as much as $1,600. Choosing custom doors or ones in uncommon sizes can turn the two-week ordering process into a multi-month one, due to ongoing manufacturing and supply chain delays.

Advertising

Cady says homeowners who order a pre-hung door kit should, in most cases, plan to hire a contractor for installation.

Consider the color

“A home’s front door ideally relates to the colors and tones found inside,” says Elizabeth Brown, the owner of EB Color Consultants in Seattle. “When you open the door — or leave the door open on a warm day — the door color should tie in with the look inside the house.”

Brown says she tries to personalize her clients’ homes by using colors that are meaningful to the homeowners, rather than imposing trending colors. A home’s scale, style and surrounding neighborhood are also considerations when choosing colors. A compact bungalow might look best with a door in muted classic tones or a whimsical shade (even chartreuse!), while a boxy modern townhouse might get a lift from a bold, bright choice such as yellow or orange.

For owners painting a door with a home sale in mind, Brown says red and black are effective color choices for drawing gazes to the front entry.

“Red is pretty safe, but you still get a lot of bang for your buck,” she says. “There are dozens of shades and tones of red, from bright cherry red to darker, more cranberry tones.”

A close second is black, which Brown says has been trending in recent years in Seattle and beyond. She says black paint is available in various sheens, as well as warmer and cooler tones.

Advertising

Reds, greens and yellows have been frequent choices for door colors at Frank Lumber, Cady says. He says the store is popular with owners of midcentury properties, which may explain this trend.

Make the most of materials

Exterior doors are available in wood, fiberglass, composites and metals, including steel, aluminum and wrought iron. While wood may offer the most flexibility in terms of paint color customization, it’s also possible to customize using other materials.

“We recommend ordering a pre-painted door,” says Ray Perala, director of marketing at Bothell-based Harley Exteriors, which sells only fiberglass doors. “You get a more even coat. It’s surprisingly hard to paint these doors yourself.”

Fiberglass is a more expensive choice for a door. At Harley Exteriors, they’re often $5,000 or more. However, they are low-maintenance, energy efficient and more intruder-proof than other options. They’re also designed to last 50 years — meaning they may outlast an incoming home buyer’s tenure in a property. The downside? It can take anywhere from four to eight weeks to receive fiberglass doors from the manufacturer, depending on whether the customer orders add-ons like paint, special hardware or keyless entry.

Glass doors and doors with windows can have an impact on the home’s exterior look, as well as how light enters the interior entry, Brown says. In homes where you can see from the entrance through to the back of the house, a glass front door paired with rear windows would allow light to travel throughout the home, and make the

outdoors visible from inside.

For those wishing to improve their home’s energy efficiency, look for Energy Star-rated doors. Glass doors of this type will typically feature a double- or triple-pane to prevent drafts, according to Energy Star. Many feature enhanced weather-stripping or anti-leak sealers, as well as fiberglass, steel or wood cladding materials, all of which contribute to a home’s overall energy efficiency.

Advertising

Handles, hinges and beyond

Hardware choices can also enhance a door’s look. As with replacing cabinet and drawer pulls in a kitchen, replacing door handles, hinges and knockers with new materials can give the front entry a freshened look. Instead of painting a door black, you could add black hardware. Or add shiny silver hardware on a contemporary home.

One reassurance about picking a door color: Homebuyers don’t have very strong opinions, according to data from a 2021 survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders. The survey found that 24% of respondents would be fine with a white front door and 17% are open to the idea of a brown front door (suggesting wood finishes).

In the end, Brown suggests choosing a color that can help tell your home’s story and that ties into the front yard’s landscape.

“You might love lilac” on your door, she says. “Even an orange door can work well, if done right.”