Q: We’re finally installing our dream kitchen island, complete with stools and a small bar sink. Since this is a big investment for us and an important addition to our kitchen, can you please suggest a special faucet we can install for the bar sink?

A: It sounds like you plan to entertain guests at the bar sink area, and I do have a faucet suggestion for you. It’s called a beverage faucet, and it has great features that are both practical and fun.

Beverage faucets can include undercounter filters to provide treated water for coffee, tea and home-bottled water. They are small and sleek, and some models feature swivel gooseneck spouts.

Here’s the fun part: You can add a water chiller to your beverage faucet system. This setup makes it a perfect entertainment tap, with instant access to chilled water for specialty beverages.

Most beverage faucets only connect to a cold-water line, so keep that in mind if a lack of hot water will be a problem.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.