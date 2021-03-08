Q: We’re planning a tile shower stall, and I like the idea of a one-piece cast-iron floor with no grout. Can I combine a cast-iron shower base with wall tiles?

A: If your shower stall is a standard size and shape, chances are you can find a cast-iron base to fit the space. If so, a one-piece cast-iron shower base can be put in place and piped in, and you’ll be ready to go.

Cast-iron shower bases are available in many different textures and colors that can match most wall and ceiling tiles.

If your shower stall is going to be an uncommon size or shape, a custom-built shower pan with a tile floor may be a better option.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.