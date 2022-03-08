Q: My daphne is sad, but I’m not sure why. It’s a year old, planted last February in part shade and mulched in the summer. This spot gets dappled sun with mostly shade, and full sun for maybe an hour a day. My neighbor has a mature one about 60 feet away (in full sun) that’s thriving. Any ideas what might be happening in my yard?

A: Your daphne was likely damaged last year during the Pacific Northwest’s heat spells, with the most severe damage probably occurring in late June and early July when a heat dome stressed everyone and everything. At that time, the daphne hadn’t yet extended its roots into the surrounding soil, so it was unable to remain fully hydrated.

Even though the daphne was in light shade and received minimal direct sunlight, the excessive air temperatures could have been enough to damage the most exposed areas of the leaves. The thin gray portions of the leaves reveal dead plant cells, where the worst of the damage occurred. As the damaged cells flake off, the leaves will become skeletonized.

However, if you look closely at the damaged leaves, there are green portions that are mostly intact. That greenery will help the shrub recover. So even though the daphne looks sad right now, don’t remove the damaged leaves. The plant needs as much green tissue as possible to build its strength and thrive in the coming year.

All woody shrubs require supplemental irrigation for at least two years following planting to establish a sturdy root system. Apply the water a foot beyond the dripline (the imaginary line on the ground just below the branch tips). Gradually wean the daphne off of regular irrigation to its normal requirement of needing evenly moist soil, with a deep watering about every two to three weeks.

During a heat wave, protect the daphne by rigging temporary shade for as long as necessary.

— Jean Natter, Oregon State University Extension master gardener diagnostician

Spring mulching questions

Q: Some friends helped us rip out a section of our lawn, and we are going to plant the area (about 19 feet by 6 feet) with native plants this spring.

However, I’m ordering plants from a local native plant provider, and the plants won’t be ready for pick-up until April 8. What should we do with the bare area in the meantime?

Eventually, we plan to have a bunch of mulch delivered to spread around the area. Should we wait until after we plant in early April to put down the mulch, even though some weeds will likely sprout in the weeks between now and then? Or should we get the mulch now and spread it, even though we’ll need to dig down through it when we plant?

A: I would put the mulch down as soon as possible. This will not only prevent weed seeds from germinating, but will also help to keep the grass from regrowing. Apply 3 to 4 inches of an organic mulch such as arborists wood chips (rather than rock or synthetic mulch). Any more mulch than that can impede moisture from permeating it.

When it’s time to plant, use a garden rake to clear the mulch away from the planting site for each tree or shrub. After planting, the mulch can be raked back into place.

— Lynne Marie Sullivan, OSU Extension master gardener

Is it slug season already?

Q: Slugs! I have tried everything from Sluggo to beer to trying to relocate them. They kill everything and there are hundreds. How can I keep them off my plants?

A: It can be difficult to find the best method for your particular yard. You can certainly continue to use Sluggo and beer traps in certain garden areas if it seems to help. You can try handpicking them again, but this time, don’t relocate them. Place slugs and snails in a bucket of hot soapy water to kill them.

You can also try placing tilted boards in the garden as a place for them to “hide” and then scrape them off into the bucket for disposal. You could also try placing a 2-inch-wide copper strip around the plants you’re trying to protect. This seems to deter snails and slugs from crossing.

— Bill Hutmacher, OSU Extension master gardener

Pruning roots

Q: Should I cut/prune a root from a Japanese maple that is beginning to lift a slab of my patio? The maple was planted 35 years ago and is 16 feet tall, with a 10-inch diameter trunk and a 24-foot spread.

The patio curves around a quarter of the tree, about 40 feet away from the trunk. I haven’t yet dug down to inspect the root/patio intersection.

The patio slab I am concerned about has been pushed out about a half-inch and has lifted on one corner about a half-inch. I noticed the lift beginning about two years ago and hoped the root would not like the pressure of the concrete and would dive deeper. But it seems the maple has its own ideas about how it will grow.

A: It is never a good idea to cut back tree roots. It becomes a source for insect and disease problems, as well as causing instability for the tree itself. However, here are some guidelines you can consider.

The success of cutting or pruning surface roots that rise up under pavers depends on the species of the tree and its age, size and general health. Young trees survive root pruning better than mature trees. Trees exposed to high winds are less able to withstand having their roots cut. Pruning roots close to the trunk does more harm to a tree than cutting smaller, more distant roots.

If you decide to do it, water the tree a few days before you cut the roots. This will help the tree survive the shock of the pruning. Use a sharp ax or chain saw and cut three to five times as far from the tree’s trunk as the diameter of the trunk. (To calculate the diameter of the trunk, measure the distance around the trunk and divide by 3.14).

Put a 3- to 5-inch layer of mulch around the base of the tree. This permanent ring of mulch, applied to help the tree recover from the stress of having its roots cut, should be a least 3 feet wide and should not touch the trunk.

— Chris Rusch, OSU Extension master gardener

Pruning a maple that’s growing at a funny angle

Q: We have a Japanese maple with a complex shape that we would like to prune to keep happy and healthy. It looks like the main trunk was cut back a long time ago and side shoots have established. One of them is growing toward the house and we think it may be best to remove it. Would this be OK for the tree? It is growing at a funny angle.

A: You should be able to prune off the branch. You should avoid cutting into the branch collar (the place where the branch widens at the trunk) or where bark is included in another branch.

Your goal is to create the smallest wound possible. We no longer recommend painting or treating the wounds on trees. Allow the cut to heal naturally. The best time to prune is now, before the tree begins to bud out.

— Lynne Marie Sullivan

Weedy grass seed mix

Q: I’m having problems controlling weeds in my grass. They take over good turf, fill bare spots and seem to grow year-round. Can you suggest how to control this?

A: The weedy grass is annual ryegrass, sometimes called Italian ryegrass. It often comes in seed mixes, sometimes intentionally and sometimes as a contaminant. Since it is an annual plant, it will die by itself next summer. If you are overseeding your lawn, be sure to check the bag carefully to see if annual or Italian ryegrass is listed on the label. If it isn’t on the label and it is still showing up, then I would look for a higher-quality grass blend. You can buy directly from some seed companies if you purchase online.

Often, seed companies will mix annual ryegrass with perennial ryegrass and other lawn grasses as a way to reduce the cost of the seed sold to homeowners. Annual ryegrass is much less expensive to grow than perennial ryegrass, as the seed yields are much higher for the same acre planted. Additionally, in less-expensive mixes, the seed is not cleaned as thoroughly and other seeds (like annual ryegrass) often end up in the bag.

— Brian McDonald, OSU Extension turf expert

Ask an Expert is an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. To ask a question, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert.