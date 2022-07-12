I often find myself wondering which features from today will still be inside the homes of the future, because they’ve certainly changed over the past century.

Do you think architects and builders from 100 years ago would have believed that laundry chutes would eventually go out of style? They might have thought placing washing machines on top of wood floors was the most foolhardy thing a homeowner could do.

Can you imagine how those architects and builders would have reacted if you told them the built-in pantry they’d specified was one day going to be ripped out during a kitchen remodel job?

And how about the bookshelf, another built-in stalwart of the American home? Will we always own books that require shelving, or will everything someday be on Kindles, iPads or other devices?

It’s possible the bookshelf will someday go the way of the laundry chute. But for now, many of us have lots of books to read and we want to display them in our homes. Over the years, my wife and I have collected hundreds, perhaps thousands, of books that require lots of shelf space.

Several years ago, I did a cross-country tour demonstrating on morning television shows how to build a simple bookshelf. This meant assembling a 4-by-4-foot shelf made from 1-by-8 solid poplar, with a plywood back panel for strength and stability. In less than one hour. On live TV. The point I’m making is that you can create simple wall bookshelves with a few tools, lots of patience and a basic plan.

In the cabin that my daughter owns on Mount Desert Island in Maine, there are corner bookshelves built atop an oak desk. At first glance they appear ornate, but in reality they have a very basic design and are not beyond the skills of a DIYer.

The choice of oak for the shelves was smart because it’s such a strong wood. Shelves can span 4 to 5 feet across and still remain sturdy over time. If you choose cheaper shelves — the ones that appear to be made from little more than sawdust and glue — you will notice a pronounced sag over time if weighted down with heavy books.

It pays to inventory and organize your books early in the planning phase of your project. If there are certain books you want on the same shelf, you should measure the tallest book so you get your spacing right. For especially tall books, it may make more sense to stack them on their sides so you don’t waste valuable wall space.

That’s one of the biggest challenges of building bookshelves: maximizing the amount of wall space taken up by books by ensuring there’s minimal wasted space between the top of the books and the shelf above them. Ideally, that space will be 1 to 1.5 inches, which allows you to get your finger on top of the book to tip it out and pull it off the shelf.

Screws that are used to hold shelves in place can be disguised by using caps or finishing washers. You can get these in brass to produce a very professional look. If you need other tips, consider reaching out to local woodworkers. They may have a few tips to share.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.