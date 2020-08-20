Built-ins are essentially pieces of furniture or storage spaces that are permanent parts of the home — such as a bench seat nestled below a window or a set of bookcases flanking a fireplace.

Built-ins are attached to or recessed inside the surrounding walls and are typically unable to be relocated without dismantling them. Built-in bookshelves and cabinets are sleek, effective solutions when you need to minimize space clutter. However, you can’t take them with you if you move, so keep that in mind when making your decisions.

The cost of built-ins can be range from $500 to as much as $7,350. It all depends on how personalized you want them to be. Labor typically runs $30 to $130 per hour. If you choose to install built-in shelving yourself, the cost can range anywhere between $200 and $500, depending on the material, size and type of shelves.

Built-in materials

Built-in bookshelves can be made out of a variety of materials, such as veneer plywood, birch or Douglas fir. The cost of each will vary greatly, but keep in mind their elasticity when planning your project. You’ll want to choose a material that can withstand the weight of your objects without sagging or cracking.

The cost of built-in shelves will also depend on the type and size of shelving you will need. These shelves offer highly flexible design options, ranging from postmodern minimalist offices to traditional libraries. Some common types are closed-door cabinets for an office, entertainment center shelving, dining room cabinets with open and closed sections for dinnerware and decor, and bookcases in a living room or bedroom.

The typical height for built-in shelves is 8 to 10 feet. Shelving that is taller than 10 feet will require more time and resources to install and will cost more. Extra features and accessories, such as doors, drawers, or accent carpentry or paint, will also add to the price.

You can usually count on built-in shelves to have a good return on investment. They add both practicality and beauty to your home, and most buyers like extra storage space.

Installing built-ins

Poorly built shelving can collapse under the weight of objects that are too heavy. To ensure the job us done right, you can either hire a carpenter to build custom shelves, or you can purchase premade units from your local home improvement store. These typically run between $25 and $150. Custom shelving can cost a few hundred dollars for materials alone.

Both premade and custom units can be installed by a professional. When deciding whom to hire, pay attention to their experience and contracts. Make sure the contract includes materials, payment schedule, start and finish dates, and how the work will be done so that there are no surprises along the way. Also, consider hiring an interior designer to help guide you through the best possible options for your unique space.