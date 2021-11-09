Recently, an old friend expressed disbelief that some cities, towns and counties in the United States don’t require building inspections for newly constructed homes.

For years I’ve done expert witness work in residential legal cases — including those in which a building inspection might’ve shed light on future problems. I clearly remember a case in northern Ohio where a prominent surgeon and his wife built a stunning house on a lake. But no inspection was required, and, as you might suspect, problems started cropping up.

I moved to New Hampshire in 2008. Not too long after this, I discovered at least one small town in New Hampshire that doesn’t require building inspections. Just a few days ago, a woman hired me for a plumbing riser isometric drawing for her new home. I’ve been a master plumber since 1981, and I draw many of these plans. It turns out where she’s building in the state of Mississippi plumbing inspections — indeed, inspections of any type — aren’t required.

What does this mean to you? Let’s briefly discuss the concept of a building code. This written document is generated with input from many experts. Most inspectors I’ve talked with in my 45-plus years in the industry readily admit that the building code provides a set of minimum standards. This means that if your home passes a building inspection based on the building code, it might pass with the equivalent of a 70% test score. Every aspect of your home’s construction can be built to exceed what the building code mandates.

You should never assume your home will be inspected, especially if you’re building in a rural setting. It’s in your best interest to call your local government office where building permits are issued and learn what inspections happen as your home is built.

Some new houses get quite a few separate inspections. It’s not unusual in larger towns and cities for inspectors to look at the soil before footings are poured, the framing after all the utilities are installed, and the insulation, rough plumbing, rough electric and then follow up with a final inspection before a certificate of occupancy is granted.

However, even in communities that require all these inspections, they’re not all conducted with a magnifying glass. Inspectors may only spend a few minutes at your house, as they have multiple jobs to complete on any given day. I clearly remember one of my plumbing inspectors that never stepped out of his car to inspect my work. He had seen my work, knew it was solid and trusted me. He’d chat with me, fill out the sticker and hand it over. I’ve also had just the opposite with certain electrical inspectors.

What should you do if you want to ensure your new home was built well? This is a whopper of a question. First, it starts with using excellent plans and written specifications. These two things are the north star for your builder. They should be referenced in your contract with the builder. Simply state that your house must be built in accordance with the plans and specifications, and make sure that they become an exhibit to the contract. You and the contractor should sign the cover page of the plans and specifications as well as the contract. Then, keep your copy of these documents in a safe place.

You can hire your own inspectors to review the builder’s work, too. This should also be written into contract, along with language indicating that your builder must satisfy this inspector in addition to any inspectors your local government sends. If you don’t include this at the contract level, your builder might say: “I don’t care what he says. That’s not the way I do things.”

It’s possible to hire separate inspectors for different facets of the job. I wouldn’t hesitate to hire a residential structural engineer to look at the footings before they’re poured to make sure the soil is ready, and to assure the reinforcing steel is correct. I’d ask that inspector to review every aspect of the structure as the house is built.

You might also consider hiring a home inspector certified by the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI). If you do this, ask prospective inspectors how much new construction experience they have. Many inspectors have deep experience — and those are the ones you want to hire.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.