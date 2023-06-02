He sleeps hot, she sleeps cold. They steal most of the covers and you’re left with a 10-inch bit.

About a decade ago, Libby Mansour had a lightbulb moment: separate twin duvets for her and her husband. Aesthetically, not the greatest — she’s an interior designer — but it’s a solution that helps them both sleep better.

“You gotta do what works for you. There’s no right or wrong,” says Mansour, owner of Libby Mansour Interiors in Seattle.

“We spend a third of our lives sleeping,” she adds. “Don’t forget to set yourself up for success so you can do it well. When you’re not sleeping, it’s hard to be happy.”

Sleep is essential. Just ask anyone with a newborn who walks around like a zombie. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get 7 or more hours of sleep per night. And sleep isn’t just a number; you need good quality sleep.

Start with good sleep habits. Make your bedroom a refuge. Keep it dark, cozy and at a comfortable temperature. Banish electronic screens, if you have the willpower, or at least change the settings on your phone to night mode.

Advertising

We asked interior designers for solutions that both look good and help you get your beauty rest.

Darken the room

Pretty soon, it’ll be light out past 9 p.m. and if you want a challenge, try to convince kids to go to bed before it’s dark.

Enter blackout blinds. Kat Grayson has them in the rooms of all three of her children, ages 5 to 10, whose bedtime is 7 p.m. There’s still some light seepage from the sides of the blinds, so Grayson adds drapes to cover the gap.

“Something to get that room as dark as possible is important,” says Grayson, lead designer for Geneva Ness Design in Seattle.

If you’re very sensitive to light, you can even get drapery rods that curve back to the wall, says Calista Munnell-Kruus of Calista Interiors in Seattle. Search for “blackout drapery hardware.” One example is Pottery Barn’s hidden connection room darkening curtain rod.

For lighting, Grayson prefers soft white light bulbs over daylight balanced bulbs. You could even get Philips Hue lights, which gradually adjust to simulate sunrise and sunset. Put dimmers on your switches, and use side table lamps or sconces next to your bed so you don’t have to get up to turn the light off.

Advertising

Create a sanctuary

Moms, in particular, are especially prone to wandering around at night when everyone else is asleep (when they should be sleeping too), trying to get ahead so mornings aren’t so frantic.

The goal is to create a bedroom retreat that you aren’t actively avoiding.

“I think people leave their bedrooms as their last thing to do,” Mansour says. “Make it a priority. Make it feel good so when you go in there, you want to be in there.”

Could you use a diffuser with calming scents? Or place rugs around the bed so you have something soft on your feet? Create a little ritual around a nightstand, with space for your journal or books.

For the color palette, choose calm and muted shades. You don’t want to sleep in a room that’s too stimulating for your eyes.

“Think more like a spa vibe,” Grayson says. “Cool tones. Neutrals. Lights are low. Nothing’s too bright.”

Advertising

That holds true for kids’ rooms too. Adults aren’t the only ones who need a peaceful space.

“I’ve noticed even with my own kids, the more calm and cozy, they just sleep better. It’s their safe space,” Grayson says.

Grayson designed her oldest son’s room in black and white, blue for her middle son and greens for her youngest. For girls, she recommends tan or earthy tones, soft pinks and boho colors.

For textiles, Grayson favors soft linen bedding and everything cozy.

“The bouclé, the teddy bear. All of that is still very much in,” she says. “It’s perfect for a bedroom no matter where you live, but especially in the Northwest, where we have gray, how many months of the year?”

Separate bedrooms for the win

Munnell-Kruus has been a lifelong light sleeper. She got married five years ago, and her snuggly new husband turned out to be a snorer.

After a few exhausted months, she moved to a separate bedroom. There’s a stigma around couples sleeping separately, Munnell-Kruus says, and she wants other people to know it isn’t weird.

Sponsored

“You know what kills romance? It’s if one person stops sleeping,” she says. “I wasn’t sleeping at all. He snores really loud. I was waking up resentful, frankly, every morning.”

She would feel foggy at work and dreaded going to bed. Then she made the switch.

“I think it’s better for our relationship because I’m not tired all the time,” Munnell-Kruus says.

Even from the adjacent bedroom, she could still hear snoring through the wall. Solution: Adding a layer of QuietRock, a 5/8-inch thick soundproof drywall, on top of existing drywall. If you’re in construction, you can add sound dampening insulation behind the walls.

Hide clutter and screens (as much as you can)

Our experts agree, using electronics at night is bad for your sleep. (One study from 2022, found that regular use of almost all devices was associated with “bad” or “very bad” sleep quality.)

To improve sleep hygiene, limit electronic screens in the bedroom.

Advertising

Grayson uses her phone as her alarm, but she intentionally keeps TVs out, “because it pushes you to watch it if you have a TV in your room.”

For the debris of daily life (piles of laundry, anyone?), her solution is a closed door.

“You don’t have to look at it,” Grayson says. “If you are not an organized, clutter-free person naturally, separate yourself from that to-do list so you’re not seeing it.”

New technologies

Take a look at what’s new in temperature regulation and body comfort. As a person who suffers from lack of sleep and a designer for people with all types of sleeping issues, Munnell-Kruus recommends trying out sleep technology.

If you have back pain, look into an adjustable base, which can be used with any mattress. If you’re a person who sleeps hot, the TEMPUR-Breeze mattress feels up to 10 degrees cooler. If one person sleeps hot and other sleeps cold, Pottery Barn makes a temperature-regulating duvet so both individuals can be comfortable. If you get sweaty, try moisture-wicking performance fabric sheets. For her own jaw pain, Munnell-Kruus switched to a memory foam pillow. And she’s a fan of Bose noise-canceling earbuds.

“I hope it helps some people,” she says. “Not being able to sleep is the worst.”