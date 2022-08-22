Q: We’re replacing the original standard bathtub in our home. We want to upgrade with a little luxury, so we’re going with a bubble massage air bath. Aside from the bubbles, what other options are available with these tubs?

A: Bubble massage air baths are different than whirlpool jet tubs. The biggest difference is that an air bath has no water jets. Thousands of tiny rising bubbles — rather than vigorous jets — deliver a gentle full-body massage. Bubble massage air baths are a favorite for aging-in-place remodelers because of how easy they are on the body, while still providing a comforting spa-like experience.

Air baths have a lower step-over height, and a thin, slotted overflow drain to allow for deep soaking. Other features include rounded surfaces, armrests and lumbar support, textured bottom surfaces, built-in surface heaters, purge cycles to clear water out of air channels when not in use, and variable heating and bubble settings for total control of the bathing experience.

When you add up the options, installing an air bath with all the bells and whistles can really blow you away with luxury.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.