Q: We’re remodeling our kitchen for the last time and we want to add some modern technology that’s both useful and cool-looking. Plus, we are trying to avoid design mistakes. What’s often missed in a kitchen that’s functional and fun?

A: A common complaint I hear after a kitchen-remodel job is about the lighting. People have plenty of regrets that they didn’t put more effort into accent lighting fixtures that could have been strategically placed in poorly lit areas.

With that in mind, I really like the LED stick-light sconce fixtures that are now available. You can place these sleek, dimmable lights just about anywhere in a kitchen.

The stick shape allows the lights to be mounted horizontally or vertically for ideal placement. And because they’re dimmable, you’re getting a bright work light and a mood light in the same package. This design flexibility can help you create a custom kitchen that will look modern and up to date for years to come.

During rough construction, do a walk-through with your electrician to pinpoint spots where LED stick lighting can give you the best light — and fewer regrets later.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.