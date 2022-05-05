Q: My 1990s beige bathroom is giving me the blahs every time I use it. What’s the best way to chase away the bland?

A: The easiest and most direct way is by adding color. Color can have a powerful effect on human emotion, and the right combinations can inspire joy, soothe the soul and improve your mood.

That’s why we’re seeing brighter, bolder colors in today’s interiors — especially in the bathroom — as designers and homeowners move away from neutrals toward a more vibrant palette. Since the bath is where we typically begin and end our days, it’s the perfect place to go bold with color.

From old to bold

Neutral finishes have traditionally dominated when it comes to bath cabinetry, but that’s begun to change. Rich hues such as sapphire blue, seafoam green or perfect periwinkle are inspiring choices that add personality and a sense of drama to a humdrum space. If you’re wondering how to go about creating a more colorful look, why not start with the vanity itself? A colorful vanity, typically the focal point of the bath, can be a real scene-stealer.

Manufacturers have noticed the burgeoning trend toward brighter colors, and they are increasingly offering finishes that go beyond classic oak, cherry and espresso.

Woodinville-based vanity specialist Strasser has introduced its own pair of colorful finishes for handcrafted, solid-wood vanities: NW Green and Lapis Night Blue. Strasser’s president, Judy Hedreen, says that the company created the new colors in response to growing customer interest in greens and blues.

Advertising

“These colors are among those that designers and homeowners are turning to for brightening up the bath,” Hedreen says.

Other companies have also started introducing their own variations to meet growing demand.

Greens and blues

Green is having a major moment right now. Paint companies such as Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore have named shades of green as their top trending colors for 2022. Many designers are reporting that green is starting to edge out blue as the most popular color for interiors. Customers are embracing nature’s most enchanting color.

Strasser introduced its NW Green vanity because, as Hedreen explains, “Green is a restorative, rejuvenating color, a hue that can truly enhance a spalike bath environment. It exudes the calming influence of the natural world, so it works beautifully in the bath.”

But don’t count blue out. Hedreen says blue is one of today’s hottest colors for interiors, and it’s no wonder. It’s refreshing, energizing and surprisingly versatile. Dressed up or down, blue can be soft or regal, luxurious or simple and, depending on the shade you use, playful or calming. It helps to naturally draw light and color out in smaller spaces, making it ideal for the bathroom.

Hedreen praises the power of deep blue.

“Comparable to the blue Van Gogh used in his masterpiece ‘Starry Night,’ it’s a dramatic yet approachable color that works with both contemporary and transitional styles,” she says.

Advertising

Not quite prepared for a large-scale master bath refresh? Consider starting small in a powder room. A compact 24-inch vanity will save money while still making a big impact.

A splash of paint is a great way to test out bold color in the bath before you commit to a full vanity. Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year, Very Peri, is a fun color to dip your toes, or bathroom, in.

Holly Berecz of Duehr & Associates writes for Strasser, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.