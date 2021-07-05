Q: I want to replace my one-handle kitchen faucet. Call me old fashioned, but I like two-handle faucets. Any recommendations for a contemporary-looking kitchen faucet that can stay in style for a while?

A: A bridge faucet is a two-handle model that seems to stay in style. It has been around for a very long time, with roots that go back to when a lot of plumbing pipes were exposed.

Amazingly, the concept of the bridge faucet has not changed much. It consists of two separate water valves — hot and cold — with a shared center water spout that is connected by a horizontal pipe between the two valves. The faucet resembles a small bridge, with all the piping exposed above the sink.

Modern materials and cosmetic styling have kept these faucets looking up to date. Today’s bridge faucets can include brilliant finishes, cutting-edge valve technology, fancy handle options and remote spray heads.

So if you’re looking for a two-handle kitchen faucet with a timeless design, a bridge faucet’s got you covered.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.