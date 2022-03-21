Q: We have to replace the original toilet in our house and I feel like we’re going into battle with all the choices I have to make to get the best toilet for our bathroom. Please, can you give us some pros and cons about some basic toilet choices? — Gloria, Maine

A: I frequently hear from homeowners who need help choosing basic toilet models. So I’m happy to help with my list of four considerations to keep in mind when shopping for a new toilet. Before I start, remember this list is only a basic guide and you may need to look at other options, as well. Also, always follow any local water usage restrictions.

Comfort height versus standard bowl height : Comfort height toilets are a little taller than standard toilets. Choose the one that best works for your family.

: Comfort height toilets are a little taller than standard toilets. Choose the one that best works for your family. Round-front versus an elongated toilet : Round-front bowls have a smaller footprint which can be useful if bathroom space is tight.

: Round-front bowls have a smaller footprint which can be useful if bathroom space is tight. One-piece versus two-piece : Two-piece toilets feature separate bowls and tanks, and they cost less than sleeker-looking one piece units.

: Two-piece toilets feature separate bowls and tanks, and they cost less than sleeker-looking one piece units. Skirted bowl versus exposed trapway: All toilets have an S-shaped pipe called a trapway. Skirted toilets conceal this pipe and have a smooth, easy-to-clean design that can add elegance to any bathroom.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.