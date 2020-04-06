Home is where the heart is, and now is a wonderful time to take advantage of opportunities to do quick, easy at-home projects that may help create order and calm. Organization tops the list, as does creating soothing environments.

Looking for some projects to do in your spare time? Here are some ideas to help get you started.

Start in the kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the house, and it’s where people spend a large amount of time. From cupboards and pantries to refrigerators and drawers, organizing these areas can help to lead to a greater sense of calm.

Prepare for warm weather. Warmer weather is beginning to arrive in parts of the country. Now is a good time to prep outdoor items such as furniture and grills.

Head into the bedrooms. Master bedrooms should be calm and soothing, while children’s bedrooms should feel fun, festive and inviting. Regardless of your desire, some of the best ways to achieve this is through color, art and texture.

Create an inviting home office. If possible, place your workspace or desk next to a window. Natural light goes a long way in fostering creativity and enhancing your mood.

Advertising

Implement a schedule. Tired of items or tasks always being on the back burner? Create a weekly schedule in which certain tasks are performed. For example, do laundry on Monday, clean your home on Wednesday and plan and execute meal prep on Sunday.

Finish small repairs. Whether it is the bathroom that needs to be re-caulked or a small area that needs a bit of touch-up paint, taking on small repairs will lead to a more finished home.

Change light bulbs. Switching from lower-wattage bulbs to those with higher wattage is an easy, quick and affordable fix.

Perform routine maintenance. Tackle tasks such as checking for leaks or minor damage around your home. Additionally, check major appliances and systems that power your home.

Pack and purge. Now is the perfect time to get rid of any and all excess.

Evaluate and create a game plan. Sometimes the best road to complete all the items on your home to-do list is to make a plan and execute in segments.

Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, interior designer and home-staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com.