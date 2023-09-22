With milder temperatures and increased rain, fall is a wonderful time for planting and readying next year’s garden. But did you know there are crops you can plant now that will improve the soil for you?

Called cover crops, these plants fix nitrogen in the soil, insulate roots of existing plants and retain moisture and nutrients that would otherwise leach away during winter rains. In a cleared-yet-unplanted area, they prevent erosion and hinder weed growth until you are ready to plant. In a bed depleted from growing, hungry plants like tomatoes or annual flowers, they restore lost nutrients. They also help break up compacted soil, the bane of many urban gardeners.

Often used by farmers to rejuvenate their fields for the next growing season, you can grow cover in any sized growing space, whether in-between shrubs, in raised beds or in individual pots. The process works like this: Sow now, and in spring, harvest and dig the plants back into the soil.

There are two main groups of cover crops cold-tolerant enough to be grown through the winter in the Pacific Northwest — cereal grasses (oat, wheat, rye) and legumes (peas, beans, hairy vetch, crimson clover). Many are beautiful, some are edible and they all make your garden better just by growing.

What to plant when

September through October is the general window for planting most fall cover crops, though each plant type has a unique internal clock. Seed packets will denote each plant’s days-to-maturity (DTM), the time until the plant flowers and sets seed — and they can vary a lot within one species, so take time to do the math before planting.

You want to allow time while the light is strong for the seeds to germinate and reach a few inches before winter sets in. The plants will have a snooze in December and January, resuming growth when temperatures warm up a bit. Before you plant your next crop, leave two or three weeks for the cover crops to decompose — this happens faster in warmer weather.

Advertising

“Typically, we are still harvesting in September, so the good news is, you don’t have to do it all at once,” says Laura Matter, natural yard care program director for Tilth Alliance.

What you plant may depend on when you need the bed to be ready for its next occupant. Peas and beans are faster-growing and -maturing than the cereal grasses, so they are ideal precursors to spring vegetables, while cereal grasses with longer days-to-maturity can prep your bed for tomatoes starting in May.

While you may see some brassicas such as radishes marketed as cover crops, Matter doesn’t recommend them for this climate. When grown in quantity or repeatedly in one spot, they can foster a root-distorting fungus called clubfoot.

Legumes offer distinctive flowers and edible peas before being harvested. Fava beans sport purple and white flowers that are sultry and showy.

“Crimson clover has such a beautiful red flower when you’re not expecting it,” Matter says. A little slower growing, that’s best sown early, by the first week of October, she adds.

But legumes have a soil-boosting superpower. Like other plants, they take in nitrogen from the air in their leaves and stalks, later released after digging in or using as mulch. But legumes also have special nitrogen-grabbing nodules on their roots that feed the soil as they grow and decompose. Depending on your timing, either kales and broccoli or tomatoes make great followers to a legume rotation, Matter says.

Advertising

A bonus of cereal grasses is that they are even more cold-tolerant than peas, so they can be planted later, Matter says. She has successfully planted rye grass as late as mid-November.

“When it’s long and lush and waves in wind, they are just really beautiful. Especially if you have a big bed,” she says.

Sowing

Whether you are planting in a bed or in pots, follow the seed depth planting directions, plant in moist soil, water again, cover with some compost and keep it consistently moist.

Matter rejuvenates her tomato pots by sowing cover crops after cutting the tomato plant down.

Another tip: After learning the hard way, she says it pays to bird-proof your new crop.

“Last year, I seeded my pots, covered them with compost and got in the car only to see a flock of sparrows dive down and devour the seeds. They were watching me,” she says.

Advertising

To counter fowl play, cover your plantings with frost cloth, or row cover — one brand name is called Reemay. It’s breathable and you can water through it, but it blocks the birds.

Except for some crows that pulled a few grass seedlings in her yard, Matter says birds get less interested as the seedlings grow.

“As with any seed, sometimes it’s still dry even in October. Make sure soil is moist when you go to sow them,” she says. “The Reemay helps keep moisture in, too. Once they start to sprout, you can remove it.”

Giving back to the soil

Watch your plants as they begin to flower. Eat your peas, save seeds as desired, if your plants are open-pollinated (seed from F1 hybrids will not produce the same plant next year) and cut them back.

A nonnegotiable for cover crops, especially the cereals, which can be prolific self-sowers, is to cut them back before their seeds fall, unless you plan to become a wheat farmer. Most are easy to manage, but the robust grower hairy vetch can be tougher to cut and may grow back from the base.

Once they have finished flowering, you can harvest all that nitrogen-rich growth for your soil. Cut back plants to the base — legumes will release extra nitrogen from their root nodules. (You can do this with beans and peas during the spring and summer too, Matter says).

Matter recommends snipping stalks into smaller pieces to speed their decomposition — and getting your bed ready for planting again. You can either dig them in 1 inch or 2 below the surface, or lay them on top as a nourishing mulch you can plant in later.

And don’t forget about cover crops come next summer — Matter loves planting buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum) and lacy phacelia (Phacelia tanacetifolia) to attract pollinators to nearby plantings while invigorating soil health.