Q: I read your recent column on a glass wall shower stall to help a tight bathroom look a little more open. I’m remodeling my small bathroom and need to save space in the sink and toilet areas, as well. Any space-saving ideas for those fixtures?

A: Yes, but first let’s revisit the shower area. To open up smaller bathrooms, an exposed shower stall features a transparent glass panel in place of an alcove’s side wall. This can visually open up the shower area.

For the sink, I recommend a wall-mounted vanity, or simply a wall-mounted sink with finished chrome piping. A wall-hung sink will create more open space, but if storage is a priority, a wall-mounted vanity can be a nice compromise.

Same idea for the toilet area — if possible, go with a wall-mounted toilet to open up additional space. Go one step further by choosing a model with a tank that is concealed inside the wall.

