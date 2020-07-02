Actor Kunal Nayyar is hoping to end his time in Hollywood Hills with a bang. The “Big Bang Theory” star just put his entertainer’s compound on the market for $3.995 million, or $1.145 million more than he paid in 2012.

Nayyar and his wife, model and fashion designer Neha Kapur, made a major upgrade last year, dropping $7.5 million on a Hancock Park Tudor once owned by Nicolas Cage.

His Hollywood Hills spot spans half an acre, making the most of its space with a Mediterranean-style villa and a pair of guesthouses. Dense landscaping surrounds the salmon-colored exterior, which opens to 4,100 square feet of bright living spaces with white walls and floors of hardwood and tile.

A formal entry gives way to a living room with custom built-ins and a wet bar, and other highlights include a sky-lit chef’s kitchen and office with picture windows that take in garden views. Three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms round out the main house. Each guesthouse adds one of each.

Courtyards and patios fill out the secluded grounds, leading to a romantic swimming pool set between a grill and covered fire pit. A pool house with a kitchen, living room and marble bathroom completes the property.

Nayyar became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The 39-year-old has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated films “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour.”