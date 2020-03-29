Q: With recent events, toilet paper seems to be in high demand. You wrote a past column on high-tech bidet-style seats and how they can save on toilet paper usage. I like this concept, but I don’t need all the fancy bells and whistles. Are simple and more affordable personal-cleansing toilet seats available?

A: High-tech electronic toilet seats that feature options like a heated seating area, odor control, warm water washing with oscillating wand, drying cycles and even a remote control for easy use have become popular. So popular, in fact, that spinoff “basic” cleansing seats are now available at more affordable prices.

These easier-to-install manual-control seats do provide basic washing, but keep a couple things in mind. First, most will wash with unheated water; and second, washing is usually done with hand-controlled valve operation in place of automatic electronic operation.

If you can handle all that, a manual bidet toilet seat can help wipe out your toilet paper anxieties.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.