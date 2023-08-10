In theory, art and mirrors should be displayed in relationship to the furniture or object below it. Most people hang them higher than what tends to work best in creating an aesthetically pleasing look for the eye. In many cases, hanging them so the center line falls within the range of 54 to 57 inches above the floor is ideal.

Looking for art and mirror tips? We’ve assembled some of our favorites!

Dos

Do hang identical abstract pieces of art in a series.

Do substitute artwork for mirrors along long walls and hallways.

Do use classic or black-and-white prints to create visual interest.

Do add mirrors in a windowless space to help give the illusion of windows.

Do consider telling a color story through the use of mirrors and artwork.

Don’ts

Don’t forget to pay attention to what objects are reflected in mirrors.

Don’t forget to add pops of color in a room through artwork.

Advertising

Don’t hang artwork or mirrors that are too small, as it will visually clutter a space.

Don’t overlook the opportunity to create vignettes with hung artwork and mirrors.

Don’t be afraid to frame travel prints captured during a favorite vacation or cherished memories like children’s artwork.