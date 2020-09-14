Q: I’m thinking of remodeling my bathroom and would like to know if there are any modern features available for bathroom lighting in general.

A: Along with the modern options available with new medicine cabinets, bathroom sconce lights have now gone high tech, too.

Many wall-mounted sconces not only brighten up a bathroom, they can also be used for mood lighting when you install a dimmer switch. Sconces that use dimmable LED lights are becoming very popular.

There are a few more new options for sconce lights that you might want to check out. These include specially chosen materials for damp environments, the ability to mount the sconce horizontally or vertically to match the look of your bathroom, and finishes that match your showerhead and faucet.

Now those are some bright ideas for new bathroom sconce lights.

_____

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.