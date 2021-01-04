Q: We have a tub and shower unit with a shower curtain. I’m looking to upgrade from just a curtain to a glass unit, but we are tight on bathroom space and budget money. What are some cost-effective options I can look at?

A: I recommend you check out a bath screen. I’ve worked with these swinging glass partition units, and they are usually easier and less expensive to install than a full glass tub/shower door.

Bath screens are about half the width of a standard shower door and installed on the side of where the showerhead and valve are located. These partial bathtub partitions serve to contain splashing water under the showerhead area.

The wall-hung screens can swing in or out for easy entrance and cleaning. Since the area inside the tub/shower remains partially open, you get the feeling of a little more open space in a small bathroom.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.