Seattleites have a deep affinity for midcentury style, elaborate cocktails and Hawaiian vacations. Is it any wonder we also have an ardent tiki following?

Tiki culture represents escape, nostalgia and camaraderie — three things many of us cling to in the last gasp of summer. We caught up with three Washingtonians who are keeping the aloha spirit going year-round with their own backyard tiki huts. They shared how they created these pockets of paradise — and how, with some inspiration and practical advice, you can, too.

Once upon a luau

Nelson Cooke and his friend Brad Hayes were hosting a summer luau in the backyard of the Cedar Park home Cooke shares with his wife Mary in North Seattle. Cooke dug the requisite hole in the ground for an imu, or underground oven, to roast the kalua pig, as is tradition. His experience as a contractor and house painter revealed an opportunity.

“I thought, this would be a perfect French drain if I had a tiki bar,” Cooke says, “and you can’t do a proper luau without a tiki bar.”

He built the hut from scratch, with help from Hayes. This year the pair, known as the “Hat Guys” by their fellow tiki lovers, celebrated “10 years of tiki” with a Labor Day luau to mark the anniversary of their first big party.

The Tiki Hut by the Hat Guys Facebook page describes it as a “hedonistic hangout, safe haven for wayward hula dolls and the home of the world’s only Hulaquarium” — a collection of kitschy dashboard hula dolls that sway back and forth on a motorized base against an oceanic background. Cooke says he wanted people to have something unique to focus on when having a drink at the bar. He hosts “tryouts” every spring with new hula dolls purchased from Goodwill and Value Village.

But alongside the kitsch is true craftmanship. Under the porthole, surfboard and ceiling strung with fish nets and lights, Cooke built an intricate inlay floor pattern from 17 different kinds of wood, including oak, purple heart, ebony, mahogany, acacia and Brazilian cherry. For the bar, he married cherry wood to a curved piece of walnut from the Second Use store in Seattle. He built the hut frame, floor and walls from cedar siding and reclaimed knotty pine.

Ultimately, though, the hut is about what transpires inside.

“It’s about sharing,” Cooke says. “You’re providing drinks, food and creating a space to promote ohana, family, and provide a memorable time. We’re here for a cup of coffee — a short time. You gotta put everything you’ve got into this day.”

What makes a tiki hut?

Rob Scott, who lives in Kent with his wife Karen, shares this philosophy. “I don’t have a home bar,” Scott says. “I have a hut where we’ll meet up with friends. It’s more about the culture than the drinks. The drinks are great, but that’s secondary. You never meet a sad person in a tiki bar.”

He cites the generosity of tiki aficionados, who welcome other people from the community who they’ve never met into their huts and homes.

The Scotts got into tiki culture through music — specifically, by listening to a retro cocktail hour one day while on the way home from Seattle.

“We liked the music, which fell under the ‘tiki umbrella.’ Then we found this goes hand in hand with tiki conferences. Fast forward a few years, and we’ve been to some 40 different tiki bars across the states.”

They built their hut in 2016 using a Costco pergola kit as a base. Because the property slopes, they had to build a deck first to make it level. They put the gazebo on top, then added side panels and a rail, and lots of lighting.

“We think of ourselves as classical tiki — no pirates, no shrunken heads, no Disney. Those things are fine if that’s what you want, but what you would have seen in the ’40s or ’50s is what we’re aiming for,” Scott says.

They adapted that classic tiki decor for the Pacific Northwest.

“Green jade Chinese tiles are a fixture in tiki bars around the world. We wanted to use those,” Scott says. “They would typically be held together by sea grass wrapping, jute rope, but you can’t use that outside here and have it last, so we built wood frames for it.”

This year, the Scotts brought in a 15-foot-tall palm tree from Palms Northwest in Auburn, which specializes in cold-hardy palms that will make it through our winters. The Scotts also surrounded their hut with tropical foliage and lots of tikis.

The Scotts recently began creating an island wall mural on the side of their garage. They bought an 11-by-13-inch paint-by-number picture online, took a photo of the finished piece, then projected it on the wall, where it now measures 10 by 7 feet. They purchased sample cans of paint, and now he and Karen are spending a couple hours a day painting it.

It doesn’t have to be expensive

Rob Paine and Alyson Crow, of Spokane, created a home tiki bar this summer in a 9-by-7-foot room off their garage, which extends into the backyard.

Paine says his motto while building it was “fast, cheap and easy.” He found a small bamboo tiki bar with stools on Facebook Marketplace for $175 and built everything around that. “The bar was the most expensive part,” he says.

Paine repurposed inexpensive objects for a shipwrecked feel: Free pallets became walls, and free canvas coffee bags from his local Roast House Coffee covered those and the ceiling. He cut and stapled $3 beach mats from Grocery Outlet as decor and used faux bamboo duct tape on the doors. He fashioned a fish float light from a $2 plastic ball from Walmart wrapped with rope. He took a pink plastic jack-o’-lantern — bought years ago at 90% off — and turned the face around, then added a cheap flickering lightbulb and rope cord from Amazon to make a ceiling lamp. “It looks really good when it’s dark,” he says.

A centerpiece in the back of the bar is a china hutch that Crow already owned but had never used.

“You can easily do this for $500,” Paine says of his bargain-basement tiki hut. “It’s not all bamboo, but it’s hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars cheaper.”

Paine describes the bar as “a tiny shanty tiki build” with a low-key party vibe. It reflects his interests — there are 1980s touches, like movie stills, a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet and a Ms. Pac-Man arcade machine. It also has a cat door, covered with faux bamboo and tiki flair, for Crow’s cat, Darth Vader.

“I like that we can have it be a speakeasy — or ‘tik-easy’ — during the day. The shutters over the windows can be closed with a pirate skull sign that says, ‘Go away.’ You wouldn’t know it’s there,” Paine says. “But then you enter through a secret entrance through the garage, or we can serve drinks through the window.”

Tips for building a tiki bar

You don’t have to build it from scratch. “There are certainly people you can hire to build one for you, but we’ve had a lot of fun working on it ourselves,” says Rob Scott. Give yourself a head start with a base bar from Craigslist or a kit, like the Scotts used, and customize it.

Repurpose materials. How did Paine get free burlap bags from his local coffee shop? He asked for them. Cooke’s friends donated a truckload of 2-by-3s, and he made the wainscotting out of wood from an old fence.

Do your homework. Paine watched lots of YouTube videos to see other people’s bars. You can find YouTube tutorials on how to build a tiki bar out of real cedar, from a converted patio or even in a single weekend. Cooke says, “It’s amazing how much you can learn just by visually studying stuff.”

Join a group. “Facebook has several groups with people who are willing to answer questions,” Scott says. “Anybody who’s got [a tiki hut] does a lot of the work themselves.” Try Home Tiki Builds, Drinks and Resources; All Tiki Bar Builds; Backyard Tiki Bars; Seattle Tiki Ohana and PNW Tiki Ohana, for starters. Social media also helps build connections, Paine says. “You can find all kinds of tiki enthusiasts on Instagram. It’s a big community.”

Remember the weather. Scott covers all of his outdoor wood objects with a very heavy coat of polyurethane. Some of his tikis are concrete, which does better outside. Cooke’s tiki hut has barn doors that close completely, plus insulation and a sloped metal roof. Some of the bamboo matting gets moldy in spring and requires a scrub down. To avoid this, he recommends plastic that looks like natural weave.