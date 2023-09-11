It’s important to me to make sure people don’t get hurt or killed during a construction project.

Just a few days ago, I was driving along a back road to get groceries. Out of nowhere, a small pole barn was taking shape. I was stunned because I had not seen any excavation or foundation work in progress, despite traveling this road regularly.

I decided to stop by, say hello to the owner and ask if I could look at the large framed building. The homeowner was very cordial and welcomed me.

“I’ve got four days labor into this, and just yesterday, the building inspector nailed a STOP WORK sign on it,” he said. “The inspector told me not only was it too close to the road, but it has to come down. He said there are all sorts of mistakes, and it’s unsafe.”

I offered him as much consolation as I could muster, as I didn’t want to come out and say that I was in total agreement with the inspector. There were far more things wrong with the structure than were right.

Had this structure not been seen by the inspector, there’s a very good chance someone could have been killed or severely injured when it collapsed in the next wind or snowstorm.

Let’s discuss the mistakes I saw. Then, I’ll offer up how to build something the right way if you should get the itch to swing a hammer.

Builder beware

First and foremost, this small pole barn had no foundation. I’ve seen some built where the giant timber base plate is set on stone. This homeowner had tacked together treated landscape timbers and laid them on the grass with some coarse gravel scattered about. He did a very poor job of leveling the ground, and one wall had a huge sag in it.

The vertical wall supports were the same landscape timbers as the top plate of the walls. He had used regular 16-penny nails toenailing these thick timbers together. It was the worst framing job I’ve ever seen. Any structural engineer would have nightmares about this, while personal-injury lawyers would be salivating.

There were crude, small diagonal braces at the base of some of the vertical supports, but these were no doubt temporary. They would have to be removed to install whatever siding was going to cover the walls. Diagonal bracing in walls is necessary so they don’t rack and fold up like dominoes.

The roof rafters were the correct size, but the center ridge board was very much undersized. The well-intentioned DIYer installed small collar ties just under the ridge, but their location offered minimal resistance to the roof collapsing under 3 or 4 feet of wet snow.

The safe way

Study the build. How do you avoid this situation if you’re trying to be a weekend warrior or hire the job out to a carpenter? Step one is to obtain a very basic understanding of all the structural elements in what you’re building. There are all sorts of books you can read, but I have an e-book written specifically for homeowners like you. No matter what you’re building or remodeling, this is something you should have handy. You can download the PDF here for $19.95: (https://bit.ly/3PezsuJ).

Follow the code. Once you have an idea how to build something, visit your city or town zoning office to see what laws or ordinances are in place that you must follow. You’ll discover that most residential building lots have no-build zones adjacent to the property lines. The zoning employees will share what the distinct setback lines are.

Get your permits. Assuming you can build what you want on your lot, now it’s time to secure a building permit. You’ll need some plans for this. There are any number of websites that sell plans that should enable you to secure a permit. If there are deficiencies in the plans, the plan reviewer will instruct you what you need to add to get the permit.

This will give you a good start, but realize that plans are no substitute for decades of building experience. If you intend to do the work yourself, you must establish a lifeline with a seasoned pro who can offer advice. If you decide to hire the work out, you must invest the time to go visit finished jobs of the pro to prove to yourself that they can meet or exceed your quality expectations.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.