Eight years ago, I was in the middle of a roof replacement project on my own home. My 30-year warranted asphalt shingles looked like they were 50 years old. They were curled, large patches of felt paper. Each time it rained, my deck and sidewalk were littered with the colored ceramic granules.

I was furious because I thought I’d never have to install another roof in my lifetime. On one particularly hot day, while removing the wretched pieces of scrap, I was so disgusted that I vowed to get to the bottom of the issue.

I started with an outreach to the national association that many of the shingle manufacturers fund. The professional public relations person whose job it is to deflect attacks or hard-hitting questions stonewalled me. He said, “It sounds like you need to reach out to our members individually.” Challenge accepted.

The tough questions I sent to each of the top manufacturers generated milquetoast answers and some had nothing to do with my questions. The manufacturers knew I was hot on the trail of something that was seriously wrong, but they were hoping I’d give up or not discover the truth. Never ever underestimate the strength or stamina of your opponent.

It was then I decided to see how bad the issue was. In past columns, I asked readers about the state of their roofs. The responses flooded in from all over the U.S.

I received an email from someone in the shingle industry. He was poised to expose what was going on as a whistleblowers.

The reason my roof, and possibly yours, was failing early was tied to making more money. Rather than have shingles last for decades, many of the manufacturers decided they wanted each homeowner to purchase a new roof. Back in 2015, the National Association of Realtors said that the average length of stay in a residential home is 9 years.

My source told me that some of the manufacturers were pre-aging the asphalt by blowing an excessive amount of air into the product. You do need to blow some air into asphalt to prevent it from melting and running down your roof into your gutters or onto the ground, but with too much air, it becomes over-oxidized making it brittle from the get-go.

A local office building with a south-facing roof was in horrible shape with the shingles curled and most of them missing the protective ceramic granules.

However, there was a 10-foot-wide strip of roofing from the peak to the drip line that was in very good condition. The difference was night and day. Perched just above this strip of asphalt shingles was a large cupola with a copper roof. I theorized that copper ions blasted off the cupola roof by the photons in ultraviolet light were washing down on the shingles with each rainfall. My theory was the copper was somehow keeping the asphalt supple.

I consulted with three physical chemists and they confirmed that copper would bond to asphalt molecules that were also split apart by the photons. Copper, however, prevents cross-linking of the asphalt. Cross-linking happens when oxygen bonds with the asphalt. When this happens and too many asphalt molecules connect together, the asphalt becomes brittle. It loses its ability to stay flat and hold onto the ceramic granules that are shingles’ sunscreen.

You can extend the life of your asphalt shingle roof by installing 10 inches of thin copper at the peak of your roof. You can blind nail a 12-inch-wide strip of this copper just as I did at my daughter’s new home. It’s important that the copper be exposed to sunlight and it must rain periodically for the magic to work.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. Search “roof moss video” at AsktheBuilder.com for a how-to on installing the copper strip.