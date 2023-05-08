A few days ago, I took Willow, my American Dirus, for a walk while my wife was shopping for plants with my son. Willow and I visited Benson Park, a former zoo near our home in southern New Hampshire that is now a marvelous municipal park.

The place was alive with the laughter of children, and I could sense the bygone excitement of the thousands of people who had walked the same pathways over the past seven decades. All those years ago, they were about to see camels, alligators, bears, elephants and many more exotic animals.

Park benches were plentiful, but one in particular caught my eye because it was nestled under a weathered, simple-yet-elegant pergola.

While Willow was using her nose to make mental notes of all the other dogs who had been to the same spot, I used my eyes to take in the beauty of this structure. I thanked the architect or carpenter who had come up with the idea to use interlocking rough-sawn cedar to create a shade screen that measured 12 by 16 feet. It was the perfect size, in my opinion.

As strange as it seems, the first thing that I noticed was the simple trim lumber that had been used to fatten the four support posts. While it was unnecessary, this small touch created visual appeal along with the subliminal message of strength. Think about an elephant’s lower legs compared to those of a gazelle. The elephant telegraphs sturdiness, power and stability.

Fortunately, no one had ever painted this masterpiece. I’m sure it had been stained at one time, but that was years ago, as the cedar wood now sported a distinctive gray color. It’s vital that park staff clean and seal the pergola’s wood soon. Water and sunlight will eventually take their toll, and the majestic pergola could end up as dumpster fodder or kindling wood.

Advertising

When you seal a pergola, or any outdoor wood, try to use a penetrating sealer made with synthetic resins. You also want one with a medium color. The color pigments act like sunscreen, sacrificing themselves to the ultraviolet (UV) rays that contain photons. Keep in mind that penetrating wood sealers don’t peel like those film-forming sealers that seem to dominate the marketplace.

If you plan to build your own pergola this summer, you’ll only need a few tools. But before you buy any lumber, check with your local zoning office to see if you’re even allowed to build one. Some cities, towns and even HOAs have very rigid codes that often limit what you can do on your land.

Once you know you’re allowed to construct your pergola, it’s time to think about its primary purpose. Will it be simply decorative or will it be functional? What will you do beneath it? Give some thought to the furniture you’ll need, and make sure it fits with ease under the structure. You don’t want to be bumping up against the support posts.

I can’t stress enough the importance of this planning step. All too often, folks think a certain size will work because the space seems so large. But as you start to move furniture in, the large space shrinks.

Spend the extra money required to use stainless-steel nails, screws, bolts and nuts. Beware of cheap electroplated galvanized hardware. It looks great, but that ultra-thin coating of zinc wears off. Once the metal begins to rust, it can permanently stain your expensive cedar or redwood.

Don’t underestimate the power of wind. You’ll thank your lucky stars that you attached the pergola to concrete piers using hold-down anchors during that first severe windstorm. The last thing you want to see out your window is your pergola lifting up off the ground and floating or tumbling into a neighbor’s yard.

My best advice is to go hunting for pergolas near your home. You might find them at garden centers, in city or county parks, or in public gardens. Take your tape measure and notebook with you. When you spot one that like, take measurements and photos so you can recreate it in your backyard. Don’t try to reinvent the wheel — it’s better to just copy or tweak one that you already love.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement pro for more than 30 years. To learn more or ask a question, visit AsktheBuilder.com.