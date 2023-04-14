Lawn mowing is one of those tasks you probably do on autopilot. Get out the mower, make the circuit of the yard, maybe trim the edges, and call it a day, right? But a few basic techniques can make lawn mowing a vital part of maintenance that not only keeps your grass short but in the best condition as well.

Here are some tips to level up your lawn mowing game this spring:

Tune up your mower

You’ll get the best results by tuning up your mower at the beginning of spring. You can pay a pro to do this or handle it yourself, as it’s a reasonably simple task. Review your owner’s manual for specific things that must be done, but several basics apply to most mowers.

First, disconnect the spark plug to avoid accidentally starting your mower. Then, give the exterior a good clean with paper towels or a rag, along with grease-cutting soap in water.

Replace the old air filter. New filters only cost around $10 at home improvement stores, and your owner’s manual should tell you the correct size.

Remove any remaining gasoline from the mower, then unscrew the motor oil cap. Tilt the mower on its side so you can drain the oil into a bucket or pan. Then add new oil, checking the dipstick occasionally until the mower is full.

Have the blade professionally sharpened, or replace it if it’s too old. A dull blade rips the grass, creating an uneven look, damaging your lawn, and leaving it exposed to diseases and parasites. Finally, put in a new spark plug, and you’re ready to mow!

Mowing tips

Change directions every time: Alternate your mowing pattern each time you cut the grass. This will prevent ruts from forming, and it will encourage the grass to grow tall and straight.

Mow dry grass: Cutting wet grass can clog your mower’s intake and leave deep tire tracks in your yard.

Overlap your pattern: It’s tempting to get the most out of every pass and minimize the amount of overlap, but it’s not the best technique. Overlapping every pass by three inches or more will result in a smooth and even lawn.

Don’t set your blade height too low: As grass grows taller, its roots go deeper, resulting in a healthier lawn that requires less watering. The grass will also fill in nicely, providing a great safety net against weeds. Cutting the grass too short causes stress on your lawn. Over time, repeatedly cutting it short will result in turf that has bare spots and is highly susceptible to cold, extreme heat, pests, and diseases.

Follow the one-third rule: To keep your grass healthy, never cut the grass by more than a third of its height at any one time. If the grass has gotten too tall, cut it back by one-third, wait a few days, and then cut it again.

