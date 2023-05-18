As May arrives, we start moving into the warmer part of the year. Hot days are blissfully cool when air conditioners are running full swing. But what do you do when the thermostat stops working and starts to climb unexpectedly? Few household problems are as disheartening and uncomfortable as a blown-out air conditioner. It can be dangerous if you have small children, older people, or those with chronic illnesses in the home. Here’s a list of what to do when the air conditioning stops working.

Check for the obvious

Some cooling problems are simple. If you have an older system, check to see if your thermostat’s batteries may be dead. Air conditioning draws a lot of power, so check that the circuit breaker hasn’t tripped, and look around your HVAC unit to verify that everything is plugged in correctly, with no exposed wiring. Don’t try to repair electrical issues yourself — that’s a job for a pro. Look outside and ensure your external unit is clear of debris and leaves. Trim back any bushes or plants that have grown into the unit. Ideally, your outdoor installation needs a few feet of clearance, which also allows room for technicians to take a look. Many AC units have a switch on both the indoor and outdoor units to turn off the power to safely be serviced. If you know where those switches are, check to see they’re still on.

Gather all the info

Is your AC not blowing air at all? Is it blowing air but not cold air? What if it’s simply turning off and on a lot when it shouldn’t? These indicate different problems. Take note of precisely what’s happening, which will help your technician figure out what to do. Make sure the coils and evaporator aren’t dirty. Dirt buildup can cause long-term issues if it is ignored. Take a look, and if you see that it’s dirty, clear the debris by spraying it with a hose. Make sure that the unit is powered off.

Have you changed your air filters recently? It’s a little late now to fix them, but if they’re dirty, that could explain part of the problem. You should be changing these at least every 90 days, or in accordance with your manufacturer’s guidelines. Air conditioners often display condensation, but you shouldn’t see brightly colored refrigerant or water leaking within your house. Either is a sign of a bigger problem. If you see ice on your air coils, that’s another bad sign. It means your AC is working too hard, and something could be wrong internally.

Perform preventative maintenance

You should hire a pro to inspect your HVAC unit twice a year: once before the cooling season and once before the heating season. This regular checkup will help prevent problems and discover small ones early on. The technician will also lubricate the HVAC’s moving parts and take other steps to tune up the system and keep it in working order. This service costs about $100. Consider scheduling regular maintenance service well in advance or committing to a service contract with an HVAC company before the hot time of year begins. This contract usually includes regular inspections and priority service in an emergency.

Call a pro

Once you know the situation and that it’s not in your control to fix it, call a professional and have your list in hand. AC repair jobs range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, depending on the exact nature of the issue. But the sooner you call a pro, the faster you’ll have cool air running again.

