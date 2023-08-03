Here’s a sight you definitely don’t want to see: Wasps swarming around your yard and taking up residence.

Wasps resemble bees but tend to be more aggressive, dangerous and territorial. They are usually most active during summer, so this is a good time to start keeping an eye out for them. For your safety, due to their aggression, you definitely want to leave this work to licensed and experienced professionals. It’s also very easy to overlook just a few wasps, which might be enough to rebuild a nest and put you right back in the same situation. Wasp extermination calls for specific equipment and expertise.

Wasps tend to be very creative in building and hiding their nests in unusual places, including underground. So, if you have a lot of wasps on your property, you might need professional help even finding them.

The cost of wasp extermination or nest removal depends on the extent of the problem. Exterminating a small hive costs about $250. A larger hive will be closer to $500. However, solving your wasp problem often involves more than just removing the hive. In many cases, the wasps will have damaged your home (such as by building in rafters or beams) or left a large hole in the ground. Repairing this kind of damage usually carries an additional cost ranging between $300 and $1,000.

The nest’s location has a big impact on cost. One that’s relatively easy to reach will cost less than one that requires getting on a ladder, digging deep or getting inside walls.

You can protect against wasps and other invasive pests by preventing them from nesting near or around your home. Seal small cracks, crevices and other openings around the house or yard; wasps like these nooks and crannies to hide their young. Caulk, putty and other sealants are great for such cracks. Porch ceilings, roof eaves and openings in walls are all other prime areas for wasps to nest. Fill up all holes in your yard, including burrows created by other creatures. Wasps often take up residence in existing holes in the ground.

Certain plants will help keep wasps out of your hair. Basil, mint, thyme, geraniums, marigolds, wormwood and citronella all add a little flair to your garden while also repelling pests such as wasps.

Wasp extermination can include highly regulated chemicals. If your pro is using chemicals to help get rid of the wasps, make sure they hold the required state, local and EPA certification to work with that chemical.

