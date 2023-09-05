Kitchen renovations remain some of the most popular home improvement jobs. An updated kitchen often feels better, makes your home look and operate more effectively and can make your home more attractive to buyers. But kitchen remodeling is often a costly job, averaging around $150 per square foot of kitchen size, with most homeowners paying between $15,000 and $45,000 for a major job.

Because of this, hiring a reliable pro is essential. You want someone you can work smoothly with over a long period to get the best kitchen outcome for all sides. When hiring a kitchen contractor, ask these questions to ensure the best fit for your project.

1. Do you consistently work with their subcontractors?

The best remodelers usually have a reliable network of subcontractors to call on. When different groups work together regularly, that often makes jobs go more smoothly up front. If you have a particular contractor you’d like to work with, ask how they’ll integrate into that process.

2. How will changes be handled?

Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry, or a chance for a positive change may develop during the process, so you’ll want to define this process in writing in advance. Change orders can involve large amounts of money, so be sure everyone agrees on how they will operate.

3. How will you manage subcontractors and schedules?

Kitchen remodeling is a delicate process, where the holdup of one thing can cause a delay in others. Ask contractors how they plan to juggle the balls without dropping them.

4. How and when will your workers have access to my home?

Advertising

You want to be clear on both sides of this vital question.

5. Have you worked on projects like mine before?

It’s best to work with someone whose past work aligns with your taste and shows they can carry out your aesthetic vision.

6. Are you licensed, bonded and insured?

A major remodel will almost always involve licensing. Make sure they hold the proper documentation to work in your city, county or state.

7. What kind of warranty do you offer?

Make sure you get warranties in writing for both workmanship and materials. Good contractors stand behind their work.

8. What kind of materials do you use?

Materials play a big part in the longevity of a kitchen design. Refrain from shaving a few dollars off here and there by ordering lower-quality materials; you may pay for it later when it breaks down or need to be repaired years before they otherwise might have.

9. How will your design move my kitchen forward?

Remodeling a kitchen isn’t just a time to replace the cabinets and appliances. Since kitchen remodels generally last for years or decades, you want to consider ways to improve the space, whether those ways are an extra pantry for additional storage or numerous outlets for recharging electrical devices.

Tweet your home care questions with #AskingAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.