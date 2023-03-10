Some jobs around your home make you more comfortable; others fix what is broken. But some of the most important ones are maintenance tasks, the work that stops problems before they happen, or at least prevents little problems from becoming big ones.

Not all of these tasks may apply to your home, but if you have these features, home pros recommend that you not skip these essential jobs.

Flush water heater tank

Once per year

National average: $200

If you have a traditional tank water heater, it builds up sediment over the months. The minerals occur naturally in all water, so they’ll inevitably settle at the bottom of your tank. This kind of buildup can harm your tank in many ways, by slowing down water flow, interfering with heating, and even leaks or bursts.

A yearly drain-and-flush process can prevent these problems. (If you have particularly hard water, you might need to do this every six months.) It’s a potentially DIY project, but one best left to the pros in case something goes wrong. (Water heaters leak a LOT when something goes wrong!)

Clean gutters

One to four times per year

National average: $120-$220

Gutter cleaning is one of the single most crucial pieces of home maintenance. Clogged gutters can back water up onto your roof, causing mold and damage. During winter, clogs can make water freeze and refreeze into ice dams for even more damage. And when water pours uncontrollably from the edge of your home, it tends to pool at your foundation, potentially put pressure on your basement walls, and erode the yard. Cleaning leaves and debris from your gutters prevents this.

Trim trees and shrubs

At least once per year

National average: $200-$760

Tree trimming is one of the best ways to help enhance the appearance of your trees and help them thrive. Snipping away older, weaker branches helps the rest of the tree stay in good shape and receive the moisture, sunlight and nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

Advertising

Keeping trees in good shape also protects your home from potential fallen branches, so both your neighbors and insurance company will thank you.

Bushes present less of a danger, but they should still be kept neatly trimmed and in good order. Well-manicured bushes brighten up your curb appeal and keep insects from having easy access to your walls and windows.

Power wash exterior surfaces

Once per year

National average: $100-$650

Mold, mildew, grime and debris build up on surfaces over time. Sooner or later, your brightly painted home becomes dull and flat. A power washing job can help that, by blasting away the grime and improving curb appeal in an afternoon.

But power washing is about more than just looking good. Mold and mildew on your siding can damage it over the years, in addition to being unsightly.

By the way, although they sound similar, power washing and pressure washing are slightly different. Power washing also heats the water and uses additional cleaning agents.

Basement inspection

Once a year

National average: $300-$600

If you have a basement, spring takes a serious toll on it, so you should check it out every spring. If you have serious concerns, you can hire a pro or structural engineer to take a look at a cost of a few hundred dollars. However, you can also perform a self-inspection each spring to look out for trouble. Leaks and basement cracks can do a lot of internal damage and rack up big repair bills if not addressed quickly

Seek out cracks in the joints and on the walls. Small cracks might not be a big deal, but mark their location with a pencil and check them every so often to see if they grow. Large or growing cracks require the attention of an expert.

Also keep an eye out for water damage, mold, musty odors and any other sign something’s not right.