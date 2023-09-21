A handyperson can be a great resource to take care of small or medium tasks around your home. They can accomplish several odds and ends on your to-do list and often tackle work other contractors deem too small. When hiring, ask these questions to help ensure your pro will be the best fit for the job.

1. Do you have the right insurance for this project?

Your handyperson must have liability insurance. Otherwise, you may find yourself financially responsible in the case of an accident. Make sure they have coverage for themselves and your property.

Ask about their workmanship warranty as well. A quality pro stands behind their work, and veteran handypersons recommend hiring someone with at least a one-year warranty on their workmanship.

2. Who will be doing the work?

Often, the person you speak with on the phone is different from the person who will be performing the work. If they are, they may work with a team of laborers and experts for specific tasks, and you’ll want to find out how they screen and hire these professionals. Ask about the person or team that will be working on your project.

3. Does this work require a permit?

Not every project requires a permit, and the processes for acquiring the necessary permits will vary. Your handyperson will be a great resource in navigating this detail. Don’t skip pulling permits to save money. It could cost you a great deal if your project isn’t up to code.

4. How much experience do you have with projects like mine?

As much as a handyperson is a dabbler of all trades, don’t expect the handyperson you hired for one project to be perfect for another. Ensure your professional has the experience necessary to complete your project to get the highest quality work. Ask them how often they’ve done similar tasks and discuss their familiarity and comfort with it.

5. How does your scheduling work?

Scheduling can be an issue if you don’t have the conversation up front. Some handyperson companies have the capacity and staffing to meet deadlines despite roadblocks. In contrast, others will need you to be more flexible when weather or emergencies change the timeline. Ask about their process for delays and changes so you are on the same page if and when an issue arises.

Getting the most from the work

Some handyperson companies charge by the job, but most charge by the hour at an average of $90 per hour. But some tasks won’t take that long. If you compile a list of needs before they arrive, you’ll use their time best. The handyperson you hire to fix some drywall and mount a TV might also be able to repair a leak or hang a light fixture while they’re already at your house. They’ll do more for you and appreciate your respect for their time.

If possible, try to line up materials for the job beforehand. You’ll save time and money if the pro doesn’t have to run out to purchase new materials during the job.

