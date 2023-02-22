When remodeling bathrooms, big-ticket items like new tubs tend to garner most of the attention. But don’t overlook the opportunities shower upgrades present for a luxury experience in your bathroom. Here are five ways to boost your shower to a spalike experience.

Curbless, doorless shower

This method gives your space a sleek, open look. Three walls surround doorless showers with a relatively deep entry space and a slope leading toward the drain. It also increases accessibility. These are also much easier to clean, as glass shower doors attract mineral deposits and soap scum.

Steam shower

Steam showers are among the more expensive shower upgrades, costing between $4,000 and $14,000, but they provide luxury options and health benefits. These showers use steam generators to fill up a sealed stall, creating a relaxing atmosphere that can relieve muscle pain, headaches, and runny noses, and create other health benefits.

Improved shower heads

Simply swapping out your showerhead can change the entire feel of your shower. A massaging head provides a relaxing change for a low cost, or you can pay more to install a rain showerhead that delivers water from directly above, as if during a spring rain. You can also add multiple shower heads with specific controls for a fine-tuned experience.

Shower seat

A bench or seat is a simple upgrade that can yield significant results. By installing a seat as part of the shower rather than just a separate piece, you can closely match the aesthetic and lower the risk of the seat moving around. This helps prevent shower falls and gives you more surfaces to work with during your shower. While you’re at it, consider building custom ledges for the stuff you want to keep in the shower.

Sound system

If you enjoy taking your time in long, relaxing showers, this could be for you. A waterproof shower speaker can help you tune into the news, follow podcasts while you get clean, or provide a backing track while you practice your shower singing. They’re often available in wireless models so your mobile device can provide the music safely away from wetness.

Heated towel bar

Here’s an upgrade that does exactly what it says on the box: A heated towel bar keeps towels fresh and warm for that “right out of the dryer” feeling when you step out of the shower. Placing towels back on it after using will help speed up the drying process, reducing risk of mildew.

Smart shower heads

With a digital smart showerhead, you can customize the water pressure, temperature, and spray settings from your device or voice-activated digital assistant. Many smart heads allow you to create multiple digital presets for the perfect shower experience based on the needs of the moment.