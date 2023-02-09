Staying warm in winter can be quite a trick sometimes, especially with energy prices causing your heating system to consume a larger monthly bill this time. Here are 10 things you can do to increase efficiency, stay warm and not work your HVAC as hard this winter.

1. Change the filters

Changing filters is the first piece of advice for a reason. The more your system works, the more debris gets in there. And the more gunk the filters pick up, the harder the system has to keep working. Especially during a harsh winter, check filters regularly and replace them as needed.

2. Let the sun work for you

When possible, keep your curtains and blinds open during the daytime. Extra sunlight can warm your home without needing more work from your furnace. As a bonus, sunlight is associated with mood and energy boosts, which can come in handy during a long winter.

3. Add radiant floors

This is a costly option but well worth it for its effectiveness. Radiant floors generate heat through the floor itself, giving a comfortable landing zone for your feet in the mornings. Because they involve no moving parts and heat naturally rises, radiant floors are an efficient way to add heat. On average, a radiant floor costs between $1,700 and $6,000.

4. Use space heaters

Small space heaters range from $35 to $300 in cost. They make an ideal method to add more heat into a room without significantly bumping up energy usage. Since they’re portable, you can move them to the rooms where you need them most by day and night.

Any device that generates heat can be hazardous, so take care when using space heaters. Don’t use a power strip, but instead plug them into the wall directly. Put at least 3 feet between them and anything flammable. Buy a unit with an automatic shut-off feature so it can immediately shut down if knocked over.

5. Don’t skip the classics

Some of the oldest methods to warm yourself are the cheapest. Wearing layers, heavier clothes like sweaters, heating pads and heated blankets can make a big difference in comfort without touching the thermostat.

Add some rugs or carpets to the house, which are warmer than hardwood, and add extra insulation to the floor.

Similarly, cook warm meals often in the oven and stove. The meals will keep you warmer, and the stove and oven generate extra heat.

6. Make sure your house isn’t working against you

Look around your home and check for factors that might keep it cold. Are all your radiators and heating vents free of external obstruction? Even partially blocked vents make a big difference in efficiency. Look at your windows and doors for anywhere air is escaping, and seal it up with caulk or weather-stripping.