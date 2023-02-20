Many parts of the country currently face the coldest, windiest time of year. But no matter where you live, power outages remain a risk. Tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, windstorms and other natural disasters (not to mention simple accidents) can put utilities out of commission for hours or even days. You should prepare an outage emergency plan long before you face the situation. Here are five tips on preparing for power outages:

1. Consider buying a portable generator

Gas-powered generators range from about $400 for a small unit that can keep the lights and small appliances on to $6,000 or more for a whole-house unit. Extra power during an outage can be a luxury for some families and an absolute necessity for others, such as those with durable medical equipment or vital medications that must remain refrigerated. You’ll need at least a medium generator to run appliances such as refrigerators. Major appliances such as air conditioners will require a large unit. An electrician can help work out your options.

2. Unplug unused appliances

A power outage creates an increased risk of electrical surges as utilities work to restore power. If you’re in for an extended outage, unplug all your appliances and big-ticket electronics until the power comes back. Make sure you stash all the cords safely out of harm’s way since you might be walking through those rooms in the dark.

Make sure to only open your refrigerator or freezer for an urgent reason. So long as these appliances remain sealed, they can preserve food for longer periods.

3. Maintain your temperature

If you’re out of power during severe cold, try to keep everyone in one room, wear layers of socks and clothing, and bundle up with blankets. If you have a fireplace, this is an excellent time to use it. If you’re in very hot weather with no fan or air conditioning, stay on the first floor of your home and open windows to create a breeze if possible. Block sunlight with heavy curtains or blinds.

4. Be ready to move

In emergencies, many localities assemble heated emergency shelters. If you have no power and heat source during a particularly dangerous cold snap, consider heading to the nearest shelter. Check your local emergency plan before a disaster, so you know where to go when it strikes.

5. Prepare an emergency kit in advance

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends keeping an emergency kit on hand that can sustain and protect your household for up to three days without assistance. This kit should include the following:

One gallon of water per person per day

Enough nonperishable food to feed the household for three days

Battery-operated or hand-crank radio and NOAA weather radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Cellphones with chargers and backup batter

Wrench or pliers

Local maps

Manual can opener

Plastic sheeting and duct tape

Masks and hand sanitizer

Add whatever personal and specific needs you have, plus some entertainment, such as cards or board games, to stave off boredom. A propane-powered portable stove can make meal prep much easier during an outage. Learn more vital emergency preparation tips and details on recommended supplies at ready.gov/kit.