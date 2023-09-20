Q: My partner wants to turn a spare bedroom into a wine cellar. I like wine, but I wonder if there’s any real long-term rationale for dedicated storage. What are the real benefits?

A: If a home has a wine cellar, the real estate agent wants potential buyers to know about it.

Open any real estate listing and chances are good that a wine cellar will make an appearance within the first few sentences. No, the aim is not solely to entice the avid wine collector. It’s a recognition of a real shift in the general consumer’s relationship with wine: more people are enjoying their wine at home, and they need a place to properly store it.

A new report by Kantar, “Shopping for Beverage Alcohol,” shows a 23% increase over the last year in alcohol consumption in the comfort of home versus at restaurants — that’s with pandemic shutdowns well behind us and restaurants back to operating at full capacity.

Builders have also taken notice, opting to include wine cellars in their spec homes. They know the initial investment in wine cellars produces big dividends as they’re a sought-after feature that adds distinction and value in a competitive market. The value of a wine collection often far exceeds the cost of the cellar itself, making it desirable to potential buyers who want the optimum environment to store and mature their wine.

Existing households are also finding spaces to install cellars, from small coat closets to spare rooms. When no room is available, they’ll often create a prominent wine display in the kitchen or dining room. Homeowners are choosing to go the extra mile and installing full-fledged cellars over prefabricated wine fridges to fully take in Washington state’s expansive wine offerings and celebrate their own participation in that culture.

Advertising

The growth of home wine cellars can be traced to a cultural shift focused on elevating life in the home. With going out not an option during the pandemic, homes evolved into everything spaces, and that included dining and entertainment. Dining out became dining in, and consumers sought to replicate, even elevate, that experience.

Yes, wine cellars are beautiful, and, with climate control, the only proper method to ensure a collection’s value. However, it is the experience of retrieving that perfect vintage from its display cradle and popping the cork for a night around the table with family and friends that people really want. It’s why we went out to restaurants in the first place, to share an experience together.

Another reason home wine cellars continue to edge out restaurant wine lists: menu prices are rising faster than grocery store prices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this is the first time in the modern era that rising restaurant costs have outpaced grocery stores and consumers are feeling that in their pocketbooks. All of this reinforces the culture of wining and dining in.

It’s also important to note that wine culture is booming in the Pacific Northwest, with over $8 billion in revenue for the state, according to the Washington State Wine Commission. That’s all thanks to 1,070 local wineries with over 60,000 acres worth of vineyards producing more than 17 million cases of wine per year. We are second only to California in wine production in the U.S.

Wine has become a central piece of the Pacific Northwest’s identity. Homeowners and builders have embraced that identity, creating wine cellar spaces to partake in and share the experience of a beautiful wine from the comfort of home. It not only adds to your quality of life; it makes your home a more appealing prospect for resale.

Trevor Smith is the General Manager and lead designer at Rhino Wine Cellars and Cooling Systems, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.