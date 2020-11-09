Q: I’ve read your past columns on choosing “artist edition” bathroom sinks to make a strong design impact in any bathroom. Since your last column on this topic, have any new sinks in this style caught your eye?

A: Artist edition bathroom sinks — which are highly-crafted sinks that can easily be mistaken for works of art — offer plenty of colors to choose from. But there are material choices, as well, allowing you many options for creating unique bathroom decor.

You can choose from sinks made from stained spun glass or hand-etched stone, and that’s just scratching the surface. In the past, I’ve admired hand-hammered metal sinks that also feature natural patinas once the sink starts to age.

I’ve been impressed by a new style called midnight floral. These vitreous china sinks feature wall-to-wall floral designs on a black background that’s reminiscent of 17th-century paintings.

_____

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.